The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team finished up the final two games of a three game road trip this past weekend, with both games taking place in Rapid City. The Govs faced the Rapid City Stevens Raiders on Friday night, and the Rapid City Central Cobblers on Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders jumped out to a 17 point lead early in the first quarter before the Govs started to mount a comeback. The Govs found themselves down 24-12 after the first quarter. They came alive in the second quarter by outscoring the Raiders 12-9. The Raiders, up 33-24 at halftime, turned on the jets in the second half. They scored over 20 points in each of the remaining two quarters. The third quarter was the worst quarter for the Govs. They scored just six points. Overall, the Raiders outscored the Govs 48-22 in the second half. They came away with the 81-46 home victory.
The Raiders had four players in double figures. They were led by star forward Kyah Watson, who had a game high 27 points. Sophomore guard Jayda McNabb added 12 points, while senior forward Grace Martin had 11 points. Junior guard Grace Ellis chipped in ten points. Freshman guard Remington Price was the lone Govs player in double figures. She scored 15 points.
Saturday’s game was much closer. The Govs jumped out to a 7-6 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 22-18 at halftime. The Cobblers battled back to tie the game 30-30 going into the fourth quarter. Neither team would gain much of an advantage in the fourth quarter, and the game went into overtime tied 41-41. Down 48-44 late in the overtime period, Price made a three point shot to draw the Govs near. Two clutch free throws by junior guard Jordon Heckert would be enough to clinch it for Cobblers, who won 50-47.
Heckert and senior forward Adison Young each led the Cobblers with 13 points. Price once again was the lone double figure scorer for the Govs. She also had 13 points.
The Govs (4-5) will have an interesting weekend of games. They will host the Mitchell Kernels (3-4) on Thursday night at Riggs Gymnasium. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Fans unable to make it to that game can see a stream of it on the GoGovsLive YouTube page, and on sportsticketlive.tv. The Govs will travel to Gillette, Wyoming for the first time ever on Saturday to face the Thunder Basin Bolts (6-5). Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT.
