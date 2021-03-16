Sydney Uhrig.jpg

Pierre's Sydney Uhrig looks to pin her Spearfish opponent during the State Girls Wrestling Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Uhrig was one of three Govs girls wrestlers to be named to the first All-ESD girls wrestling team on Tuesday.

 Photo Courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team had three athletes named to the inaugural All-Eastern South Dakota Conference girls wrestling team in an announcement made on Tuesday. Those three athletes are eighth grader Ciara McFarling, sophomore Marlee Shorter and freshman Sydney Uhrig.

McFarling took first place at 275 pounds by defeating Lennox’s Brooke Otte by pinfall. Shorter earned first place at 185 pounds after defeating Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Betsy Martinez by pinfall. Uhrig took third place at 112 pounds after defeating Aberdeen Central’s Madyson Gillen by a 10-7 decision. All three wrestlers competed in their first Class A State Girls Wrestling Tournament last month.

The three Govs nominations lead the ESD, with the remaining nominees coming from different schools.

Tags

Load comments