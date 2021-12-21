Pierre's Abbi Lewis, seen here getting her hand raised after winning a match in a dual against Harrisburg on Dec. 14, placed first at 145 pounds at the First Annual Girls' Border Brawl in Ashley on Dec. 18.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls wrestling team competed in the First Annual Girls’ Border Brawl on Saturday in Ashley, N.D. A total of 20 teams from both North Dakota and South Dakota saw action in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed first with a score of 227.0. Central Cass came in second place with a score of 138.0.
Individually, the Govs had 10 wrestlers place in the top three in their weight class. Junior Gianna Stangeland placed first at 135 pounds, while seventh grader Abbi Lewis placed first at 145 pounds. Freshman Ciara McFarling placed first at 250 pounds. Seventh grader Shaylee Speck placed second at 100 pounds, while sophomore Sydney Uhrig placed second at 105 pounds. Freshman Dani Ringstmeyer placed second at 120 pounds, while freshman Ireland Templeton placed second at 155 pounds. Freshman Mylie Taylor placed second at 170 pounds, while eighth grader Kezrey Benning placed third at 125 pounds. Sophomore Emalee Larson rounded out the Govs by placing third at 170 pounds.
11 of the 14 Govs wrestlers won a match by pinfall in less than a minute. Seventh grader Abbi Lewis took home the fastest pin when she defeated Killdeer’s Keliegh McKinner in 16 seconds.
The Govs wrestlers are next scheduled to compete in a dual against Bismarck Legacy on Jan. 6 in Bismarck. Starting time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT. The Govs wrestling team is also scheduled to compete in the Mid-Dakota Monster at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Jan. 7-8.
