The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team went on the road to play the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors in Sioux Falls on Thursday. The Warriors won 70-20.
THe Warriors jumped out to a 21-5 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 44-12 at halftime. The Warriors kept up their momentum by outscoring the Govs 17-1 in the third quarter. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Govs 9-7.
Sophomore guard Remington Price led the Govs with six points, while junior guard Layni Stevens had three points.
Junior forward Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda outscored the Govs by leading the Warriors with 21 points. Senior center Sydni Schetnan had 11 points and nine rebounds, while senior guard Brielle Biteler had 10 points. Sophomore forwards Hannah Harpe and Brooklyn Harpe each had eight points.
The no. 5 ranked Warriors (9-2) will next see action against the no. 7 ranked Rapid City Stevens Raiders (8-4) in Sioux Falls next Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT. The no. 9 ranked Govs (6-8) will play the no. 3 ranked Brandon Valley Lynx (10-3) on Saturday at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.