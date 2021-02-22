The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played a pair of games in Sioux Falls this past weekend. They played the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders on Friday, and the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Rough Riders defeat the Govs 48-45. The Rough Riders took an 15-8 lead after the first quarter, and 28-12 lead at halftime. The Govs would not go away without a fight. They outscored the Rough Riders 33-20 in the second half, but it wasn’t quite enough to get the win.
The Govs had 19 turnovers, while the Rough Riders had 10 turnovers. They made nine of 17 shots from the foul line, while the Rough Riders mad 10 of 15 free throws.
Sophomore guard Remington Price led the Govs with 16 points. Senior forward Caytee Williams and freshman center each had 10 points.
Sophomore guard Cierra Watkins led the Rough Riders with 12 points. Junior guard Taliyah Hayes had 10 points, while freshman center Jaidyn Dunn had nine points.
Saturday’s game saw the Patriots defeat the Govs 41-36. The Patriots held a 10-6 lead after one, and an 18-12 lead at halftime. Like they did the night before, the Govs roared back in the second half. They outscored the Patriots 15-11 in the third quarter, but the Patriots responded with a 13-9 advantage in the fourth quarter to win the game.
Three point shooting and rebounding were issues for the Govs. They made two of 13 threes, while the Patriots made six of 12 threes. The Patriots held a 28-20 rebounding advantage.
Senior forward Caytee Williams led the Govs with 14 points, while sophomore forward Ayvrie Kaiser had eight points. Sophomore guard Remington Price and freshman center Reese Terwilliger each had five points.
Junior guard Alaina Sorenson led the Patriots with 13 points, while junior guard Kaia Jensen had 11 points. Sophomore guard Addie Fawcett was next in line with five points.
The no. 12 ranked Govs (7-12) will play the no. 16 ranked Brookings Bobcats (2-16) on Tuesday at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre in the regular season finale for the Govs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
