The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team took on the Douglas Patriots at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday night.
Both teams entered the first quarter break tied 15-15. The Govs took a 32-26 lead into halftime. They went on a 10-0 run to start the third quarter, ending up with a 48-40 lead after three quarters. The Patriots clawed back in the game, but the Govs would not be denied. They held on to win 68-55.
The Govs shot better than the Patriots from the field, particularly from behind the arc. The Govs held a 19-8 assist advantage, while the Patriots held a 37-23 rebounding advantage.
Both teams had three players in double figures in scoring. The Govs were led by junior forward Caytee Williams who had 19 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Freshman guard Remington Price had 18 points off the bench, while senior forward Kylee Thorpe had 11 points. The Patriots were led by the duo of Aika Tinkman and Lamara Castaneda who each had 13 points. Senior forward Chantell Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Govs (6-6) will have a lengthy break before they retake the court. They will next see action against the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders (4-4) next Friday night at Riggs Gymnasium. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will end next week by playing the Yankton Gazelles (4-5) at Riggs Gymnasium. Tip-off for that game is also scheduled for 7 p.m.
