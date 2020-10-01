The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team took their talents to Harrisburg on Tuesday for the ESD Girls Tennis Tournament. All teams from the ESD, with the exception of Watertown, who was out due to COVID-19 quarantine issues, saw action in the tournament.
The Govs placed fifth out of eight teams with a team score of 85 points. Mitchell won the ESD Tournament with a team score of 332.5 points, which was higher than Harrisburg’s score of 290.5.
The Govs had a few athletes place in their respective flights. Sophomore Sydney Tedrow placed fourth in Singles Flight No.2, while freshman Jocelyn Corrales placed third in Singles Flight No. 4 after defeating Harrisburg’s Maddie Grabow. Sophomore Kourtney Walti won the Singles Flight No. 5 consolation championship after defeating Yankton’s Addison Gordon.
In doubles action, the Doubles Flight No. 1 team of Tedrow and sophomore Kara Weiss won the consolation championship after defeating Yankton’s Maggie Schaefer and Nora Krajewski. The Doubles Flight No. 3 team of Corrales and freshman Caitlin Ott placed third after defeating Huron’s Elizabeth Heinen and Say Ma.
The Govs girls tennis team will next see action at the Class A State Tennis Tournament at Sioux Park and Parkview Tennis Complex in Rapid City on Monday and Tuesday. The Govs placed eighth at last year’s State Tournament. They also won the Sportsmanship Award.
