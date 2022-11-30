Pierre girls basketball ran through team drills on Tuesday night, as the Governors ready themselves for their season opener in just over a week.

Senior Maya Shorter shared her thoughts on how the first few practices have gone thus far.

Remington Price
Senior guard Remington Price made the All-ESD team last season. She averaged 12.5 points per game for the Govs.
Ayvrie Kaiser
Senior forward Ayvrie Kaiser was an honorable mention for the All-ESD team last season. She averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Aleise Christopherson
Pierre's Aleise Christopherson drives to the basket during practice on Tuesday.
Dani Beck, Maya Shorter
Pierre's Dani Beck, left, blocks Maya Shorter's shot during practice on Tuesday.

