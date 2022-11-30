Pierre girls basketball ran through team drills on Tuesday night, as the Governors ready themselves for their season opener in just over a week.
Senior Maya Shorter shared her thoughts on how the first few practices have gone thus far.
“They’ve gone really well,” she said on Tuesday. “I feel like we’ve been really fast-paced, kind of jumping into things really quickly. We’ve had a few miscommunications, but that’s how jumping into the season starts.”
The Govs, who finished 10-11 overall and entered the postseason as the No. 9 seed, are coming off a tough 52-38 loss to No. 8 Sioux Falls Jefferson in the SoDak 16 on March 4.
That defeat marked Pierre’s eighth consecutive losing season and its second under head coach Kirk Beebout, who’s held the position since 2020. But despite a disappointing end to last season, the Govs finished the year by winning seven of their final nine games after a 3-9 start.
Beebout hopes to continue building off of that momentum this season. He explained how his team can get off to a much faster start this time around.
“We were young to start the year, and it showed. We had a lot of turnovers, something we had to work really hard to cut down on,” Beebout said. “We had to learn how to win. It took us half the season to learn how to win. But once we turned that corner, we felt pretty good about where we were going, the direction we’re headed. So it’s really just making sure that we don’t regress back into (those) bad habits.”
Pierre returns with two of its most productive players from last season, senior guard Remington Price and senior forward Ayvrie Kaiser. Price made the All-Eastern South Dakota Conference team while Kaiser was an All-ESD honorable mention.
Price was an effective scorer for the Govs, averaging 12.5 points per game, and Kaiser made her presence known on both sides of the floor, scoring 9.4 points while also tallying 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals.
Kaiser takes pride in her defensive efforts.
“I got long arms, so I try to get at least some touches on a few passes here and there,” she said.
But overall, Beebout expects a big year from all of his players.
“I could pinpoint a bunch of different girls, but it really is a team for us. That’s what makes us special, I think, is that we’re so well-rounded top-to-bottom that we just have girls that are all about team and not worried about any individual things. We’re just excited, collectively, as a group.”
Pierre hasn’t appeared in the state tournament since 2017, and it’s been even longer since the Govs won it in 1991. If they want to accomplish both of those goals, it will partly come down to the team’s focus for each game, according to Price.
She shared a new philosophy they will implement this season, which will force the Govs to be even more locked in for their upcoming opponents.
“We got our phones last year, but I think this year, before the game, (we will) put our phones away and get focused in. It’ll help us,” she said.
Price added that this decision was made by her and the rest of the team captains.
“Coach (Beebout) talks about how to handle our phones, and we’re getting older. We’re going to have to learn how to handle things like that,” she said.
Beebout’s players believe they can accomplish their ultimate goals of returning to state and being crowned state champs.
And not only do they like their chances, so do their fans.
“I was telling the girls this the other day, there’s a little bit more excitement out in the community than I’ve seen in the last few years,” Beebout said. “I’ve had people stop and talk to me and ask me when basketball’s starting and they can’t wait. My wife even told me someone from the ‘91 team said, ‘It’s about time we get back there.’ And I agree with that.”
Along with its title drought, Pierre hasn’t ended the season above .500 since 2015. Shorter shared how the Govs can change that this year.
“I think if we play to our level of potential and we all work together as a team, we have the skills and the capabilities to make it to state and do well this season and compete with every single team we play with. And not just compete, but win,” Shorter said.
Beebout’s team opens their season with a tough matchup versus Rapid City Stevens on the road on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. The Raiders (16-4) finished last season as the state runner-up and won the previous showdown with Pierre on Dec. 10 of last year, 61-50.
Even though they will go up against one of the best teams in AA to start the season, the Govs remain confident.
“We are expecting to come out with a win,” Kaiser said. “Coming back to losing only two seniors, we know our positions, we know what we need to fill. We know what we need to do to get it done.”
