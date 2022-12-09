The Pierre girls wrestling team showed why they are the defending state champions after dominating Brookings, 39-0, in the Governors’ home opener on Thursday.
Overall, Pierre won six of its seven matches by way of a pin — Sydney Uhrig in the 113-pound weight class, Lexie Hillmer at 120, Gianna Stangeland at 132, Hattie Baldwin and Ireland Templeton at 154 and then Mary Mehlhaff at 170.
In the 142-pound division, Abbigail Lewis defeated her opponent with a 5-2 decision, as the match was tied at two a piece heading into the third period.
“They went out there and they competed. The girls were excited to be able to wrestle in front of the home crowd. That always gets the juices flowing a little bit,” Govs head coach Matt Thorson said. “And sometimes, that can be counterproductive if they get too excited or too emotional. It can be a little bit nerve wracking. But these girls did a good job keeping their composure, wrestling their matches and really just coming out and showing what they’re capable of doing.”
Templeton, a sophomore, was pleased with everyone’s performance, including her own.
“I feel like all of us did individually really well,” she said. “I think we were really looking forward to this first match of the year. We knew we wanted to come out and show what we had this year, especially against other teams.”
In her dual with Brookings wrestler Maya Erickson, Templeton thought she did a good job of letting the match come to her. After a scoreless first period, Templeton scored an escape to put her up 1-0 entering the third. That’s when she pinned Erickson with just seven seconds left in the match.
“I battled hard with her last year. We went into overtime,” Templeton said. “I knew coming into this match that I was just gonna have to keep my head into the game and just do what I know how to do best.”
Uhrig took a different approach. She ended up “taking charge” of her 113-pound match with Bobcats wrestler Bailey Tekrony by scoring a quick takedown and then a pin with less than a minute left in the opening period. Uhrig explained how she waits for the right moment to pin her opponent.
“I pretty much wait until I can get top (position) in some sort of way, whether it’s stalling until the second period, getting a takedown or some sort of getting behind,” she said. “And then I’m able to kind of go back and get a pen.”
Uhrig, a junior, added what she wants to refine going forward.
“Definitely taking more shots and taking more charge and first period in matches,” she said.
The same goes for Templeton as well.
“I need to work on that first period. I need to get going faster. I need to push the speed,” she said. “So by the third period, I’m not getting (beat) to that, and the second period I’m getting takedowns right away.”
But for Thorson, he wants his girls to “improve in all areas.”
“We’re not perfect by any means,” he said. “We got a lot of improvement to do, a lot of work to do, a lot of learning to do. So as the season progresses, we’re just gonna get better at everything. And that’s our goal. That’s our plan. That’s what we work for every day.”
Pierre couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new season. The girls previously won the Mandan Lions Tournament in North Dakota on Saturday. Now, the Govs breezed through their first dual.
But Thorson doesn’t want his squad to get ahead of themselves. After all, there is still work to be done.
Pierre next will compete at “The Rapid Invite” on Friday and Saturday at Summit Arena at The Monument. The tournament began at noon on Friday before the press deadline. Saturday’s schedule begins at 8 a.m. with JV followed by varsity.
“This is a confident bunch, just from the success they’ve had in the past. And it’s important to be able to ride the highs a little bit but never get too high,” Thorson said. “Because there will be times throughout this year when things aren’t going well. It’s a long season. There are a lot of matches, and there are a lot of good opponents out there, too, in the state. So we’ll take some thumps, we’ll take some losses, I’m sure. It’s just a matter of how we react, how we come back from those.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.