The Pierre girls wrestling team showed why they are the defending state champions after dominating Brookings, 39-0, in the Governors’ home opener on Thursday.

Overall, Pierre won six of its seven matches by way of a pin — Sydney Uhrig in the 113-pound weight class, Lexie Hillmer at 120, Gianna Stangeland at 132, Hattie Baldwin and Ireland Templeton at 154 and then Mary Mehlhaff at 170.

Sydney Uhrig

Pierre's Sydney Uhrig pinned Brookings' Bailey Tekrony with less than a minute left in the first period of their match during Thursday's dual at Riggs High School.
Ireland Templeton

Pierre's Ireland Templeton pinned Brookings' Maya Erickson with seven seconds left in their match on Thursday at Riggs High School.
Abbigail Lewis

Pierre's Abbigail Lewis won her match versus Brookings' Saige Hinricher by a 5-2 decision.
Hattie Baldwin

Pierre's Hattie Baldwin holds top position versus Brookings' Johanna Steinlicht during their match on Thursday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments