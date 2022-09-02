It was a miraculous second-half comeback for the Govs girls’ soccer team against Mitchell on Thursday at PILC, winning 4-3 as the clock ticked to a close.
The Govs scored all of their goals in the final 18 minutes. Lexie Hillmer tallied the first for Pierre, junior Ryann Barry the second and fourth and junior Brianna Sargent the third.
The Governors got punched in the mouth early by the Kernels. Mitchell scored two goals in the first half, and the third came less than a minute into the second half.
“It definitely seemed off,” head coach Kira Swenson said of her team’s performance early on. “We were not playing our style. And you see what happens, a good team can really attack you and make you hurt when you’re not doing the little things.”
The Kernels were popping at will, and the scoring didn’t seem to end any time soon.
Until it did.
Mitchell didn’t score for the remainder of the game.
But the issue for Pierre was that the Govs couldn’t find the net. During a water break with nearly 28 minutes left, Swenson talked to her team.
She said she emphasized the same point her and assistant coach Katie Berg have been preaching since last season.
“...We have to do the little things. You have to take care of the ball,” Swenson said. “These girls are more than capable of doing that. And when they do, great things happen, and you got to witness it today.”
Although, what the players, coaches and fans witnessed seemed almost impossible.
With a little over 18 minutes left, Hillmer scored the first of Pierre’s four goals in the second half.
Then, Barry kicked in her first goal, just two minutes later.
At this point, the momentum had clearly shifted towards the Govs, and they kept feeding off of it.
Sargent tied the game for Pierre when she bounced in a header off a corner kick with just over seven minutes remaining.
And then, with one minute and five seconds on the game clock, Barry knocked in her second goal to give the Govs the lead.
Pierre (5-2) held off Mitchell (3-2) in the final minute to complete the phenomenal comeback.
After the game, Swenson was still in awe of what her team had accomplished. The first word she used to describe the game pretty much summed it up.
“Relentless,” Swenson said. “It really goes back to the girls and (them) not giving up, playing to that final whistle. They dug themselves a pretty deep hole, and they were relentless this game. We see what happens when we play to our full potential.”
Senior Margaret Maher shared her thoughts on what this win means for her team going forward.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence,” she said. “I think if we would have come out with the same intensity at the beginning of the game, it just shows that the score, probably, would look a lot different. I’m guessing in our favor — it just shows us we need to come out with the same intensity and effort and will and want to win, just as much as we did in the last 20 minutes.”
Up next, the girls will travel to Harrisburg (4-0-1) on Thursday. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
