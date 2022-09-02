Celebration

The Govs bench celebrates the comeback victory over Mitchell. Pierre won the game 4-3.

 Brandon Campea

It was a miraculous second-half comeback for the Govs girls’ soccer team against Mitchell on Thursday at PILC, winning 4-3 as the clock ticked to a close.

The Govs scored all of their goals in the final 18 minutes. Lexie Hillmer tallied the first for Pierre, junior Ryann Barry the second and fourth and junior Brianna Sargent the third.

Ireland Templeton

Pierre's Ireland Templeton makes a nice kick-save against Mitchell on Thursday.
Ryann Barry

With 1:05 left in the game, Ryann Barry buries it in the back of the net, and the Govs complete the incredible comeback, beating Mitchell 4-3.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

