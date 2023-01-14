Pierre girls basketball rebounded from its first loss of the season against Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday with a road win at Lakota Tech on Thursday, defeating the Tatanka, 60-41.
The Governors finished their night shooting 21-of-56 (37.5 percent) overall, including 3-of-19 (15.8 percent) from three-point range, and 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) at the free-throw line. Pierre led 26-22 at halftime, and the Govs pulled even further away after the intermission.
Pierre outscored Lakota Tech, 34-19, in the second half, including 19-9 in the fourth quarter.
“We missed some good looks early, but it didn’t deter us from continuing to execute and keep taking those same good looks. Eventually, we started to knock them down,” Govs head coach Kirk Beebout said during Friday’s practice at T.F. Riggs High School. “And we played solid, hard defense from one possession to the next. So it was just a consistent effort each-and-every possession.”
Junior guard Reese Terwilliger shared her thoughts on the team’s win to move them to 7-1 on the season.
“I think in the first half, our shots didn’t fall that much. We relied on layups, but that kept us in the game,” she said. “In the second half, some of our shots started to fall. We were still making our layups, running our offense. I think the shots falling gave us the victory.”
Terwilliger shined for Pierre, notching a double-double after tallying a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.
“(Reese) does a really good job of maintaining position, and she finishes really well around the basket. We really like to get her touches whenever we can,” Beebout said. “(But) I don't think she's even tapped into her potential yet. In practice, she shoots three-ball as well as anyone, percentage wise. And I think that's a step that she's going to take.”
Three more Govs ended their nights scoring in double-figures — senior guard Remington Price (13), junior guard Ryann Barry (11) and sophomore guard Lennix DuPris (10).
DuPris also dished a team-high seven assists while Barry tied senior guard Ayvrie Kaiser with five each.
“That's kind of our motto. We’ve played eight games, and I think we've had at least five different leading scorers. We don't really care who scores whatsoever,” Beebout. “It's just not what we're concerned with in the flow of the game. We just have to keep getting good shots, and not who it is (scoring).”
The Govs totaled 13 steals versus the Tatanka, and Terwilliger tied Kaiser with three a piece. Beebout said Terwilliger’s play on that side of the floor is possibly her most important asset.
“Probably the most valuable thing that she brings to our team is her post defense,” he said. “Not only can she guard in the post, but she can come out and help on screens and she can guard on the perimeter. She can play in a press, she can play in a zone. She's not just a post-offensive player. She does everything on both ends of the floor.”
Pierre also grabbed 27 rebounds, which Terwilliger noted was crucial in order to walk away with the victory.
“Rebounding was kind of a big thing that we wanted to focus on because they like to get a lot of offensive rebounds and putbacks,” she said.
Defensively, senior forward Maya Shorter said the Govs effectively applied ball pressure to slow down Lakota Tech’s playmakers, but she noted that Pierre did well in another area that ended up being the difference.
“In the first half, our transition defense wasn’t that great,” Shorter said. “But in the second half, we had to really focus on (improving) our transition defense, and I think that’s what won us the game.”
Shorter explained how the Govs adjusted their transition defense in the final two quarters.
“In the locker room, we all had to identify that was our issue. That’s where they were getting all of their points (was in transition),” she said. “So we focused on sprinting back. Not focusing on who has who and just stopping the ball above anything else.”
Shorter described Pierre’s impressive win against Lakota Tech (5-3) in one word.
“Perseverance,” she said. “We all work together. We have very capable starters and a very capable bench. When we all work together, we can make it happen.”
The Govs entered Thursday’s matchup coming off a 57-49 loss to the Warriors (6-0), and Pierre could have easily slipped again on the road versus the Tantaka. But it didn’t.
Beebout explained how his team bounced back and in convincing fashion.
“Our goal is we're gonna put our head down, and we're just gonna work and we're gonna let time tell,” he said. “So whether we win or lose — we always want to win. That's our goal. But we're not going to get caught up in any one win or one loss.”
Beebout continued.
“We’re most concerned with continual improvement,” he said. “And that comes by working hard every single day, learning from our mistakes and sticking together. And that's what we're gonna do.”
In their first eight games, the girls have tallied seven wins, compared to just two at the same point last season.
When asked about his team’s improved success so far this season, Beebout contributed much of it to his six seniors, including those that don’t see the floor as much as others.
“I think they're kind of all leaders,” he said. “That's the thing. Even Kara Weiss, Dani Beck, Lainey Reinke — girls that are on varsity right now that aren't seeing a ton of time, but they're leaders every day in practice. There's been many practices where they're the ones that spark our energy and get us going, make us have a good practice and help us get better. So, I think we're full of leaders. Obviously, that's a big part of our early success.”
Up next, the Govs begin a three-game homestand versus Douglas (1-5) on Tuesday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
“They got some young players coming up, so they're getting better all the time. They always play really, really hard,” Beebout said of the Patriots. “So just like any game, we're going to have to be ready to go.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.