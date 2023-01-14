Pierre girls basketball rebounded from its first loss of the season against Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday with a road win at Lakota Tech on Thursday, defeating the Tatanka, 60-41.

The Governors finished their night shooting 21-of-56 (37.5 percent) overall, including 3-of-19 (15.8 percent) from three-point range, and 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) at the free-throw line. Pierre led 26-22 at halftime, and the Govs pulled even further away after the intermission.

Reese Terwilliger

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger during Friday's practice. She led the Govs with 18 points against Lakota Tech on Thursday at Lakota Tech High School. The Govs beat the Tatanka, 60-41.
Addison Soma
Pierre's Addison Soma passes the ball during practice on Friday.
Maya Shorter
Pierre's Maya Shorter calls for the ball during practice on Friday.
Aleise Christopherson
Pierre's Aleise Christopherson dribbles the ball during Friday's practice.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

