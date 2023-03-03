Similar to last year, the Pierre girls wrestling team dominated the 2022-23 season from start to finish, and it ended with the Governors’ second-straight state championship.
Pierre won the SDHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament, held Feb. 23-24 at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, after scoring 167 team points and placing all 10 wrestlers. Four Govs made it to the championship round of their respective weight classes — junior Sydney Uhrig (106), senior Gianna Stangeland (132), senior Marlee Shorter (190) and sophomore Ciara McFarling (285).
McFarling captured her third consecutive state title when she pinned Watertown’s Hope Orr around 1.5 minutes into the third period of their title match.
“We were all, I think, expecting it to happen, the entire state expected it to happen,” Uhrig said. “We all did our jobs, and we got done what we needed to get done. And we worked our butts off during practice, after practice (and) in the mornings to do whatever we needed to do to get that title again.”
For Uhrig, it was her first time making it to the finals, as she finished second behind Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske. But on the way, she beat Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes, in the semifinal round by a 3-2 decision, which Uhrig notes was no small feat.
“It was a little unbelievable,” Uhrig said. “That same girl I wrestled for the semis this year, I had for the semis last year, and I ended up losing to her (then). And it’s been a back-and-forth thing for a while now. The majority of the time, I ended up losing to her. So the fact that I was finally able to beat her and it was at state, it was just a whole other feeling.”
It was also a memorable weekend for sophomore Dani Ringstmeyer, who secured third at 126 for the Govs after not placing last year at state. She said Feb. 23-24 was one of her best tournaments.
“I think I prepared very well the few days before, mentally, physically and in practice. Just doing what I needed to do in practice,” Ringstmeyer said.
When looking back on what was another impressive season for Pierre, the Govs were on a mission, and no one was going to stop them until they hoisted their second state championship trophy. Pierre won every tournament and dual it competed in this year.
“Looking on paper, it was a lot of success, being able to win every dual they competed in, every tournament they competed in. Overall, as a team, I don’t know if you could’ve been able to ask for much more from these girls and what they were able to accomplish,” Govs head coach Matt Thorson said. “Something that was really special, and I hope that it was a year that they remember forever, because I know I will.”
Even with all of those memorable moments throughout the season, Thorson pointed out one that stood out to him the most — winning the second Harrisburg Girls Tournament on Feb. 11 without Stangeland and seventh-grade starter at 142 Abbigail Lewis.
“They weren’t able to wrestle in that tournament, which was a really difficult thing to do for any team, to have two of your highest point getters not compete. But, even without them, we still won the tournament against Canton, against those biggest schools in the state,” Thorson said. “That just went to show how much depth we have and how, even with eight scorers, our girls can step up and can get the job done as a team. So that was really cool for me to see as a coach to just show the rest of the state that, even without some of our horses, we’re still here. We’re still one of the best teams in the state without them.”
Ringstmeyer highlighted the Mandan Lions Women’s Tournament to start the season on Dec. 2-3, where she finished second in the 130-pound division.
“I didn’t place at state last year, and in Bismarck, I ended up getting second, and I had some big wins,” she said. “I think that’s what really started my season off and let me know that I can do well. It boosted my confidence a lot.”
Entering the 2022-23 season, the Govs had a target on their back being the defending state champs. They knew this, but, as Thorson stated, the girls didn’t let that affect how they performed on the mat.
“It comes with the success. There’s some pressure that comes with winning,” Thorson said. “But all the girls did a good job of focusing on what they needed to do on the mat, and the rest took care of itself. That was something that they realized early on and something the coaches emphasized quite a bit as well.”
According to Ringstmeyer, a big reason why the Govs had continued success this year was because of the strong bond they share with one another.
“It really just helps knowing that even if you do lose the match or you have a bad weekend, it’s really not the only thing,” she said. “You just have other people to hang out and have fun with rather than just having all of the competition.”
Pierre’s head coach said he was most proud of how his team overcame losses and adversity as the season progressed.
“There wasn’t a girl in the room that didn’t go through some type of low-point or injury or some type of obstacle that could’ve set them back a lot further than it did,” Thorson said.
Thorson also pointed out that his girls remained level-headed regardless of their results at duals and tournaments.
“They were really able to stay consistent. Never really get too high or arrogant after big wins, never really let losses get (them) down too much. That’s a lot easier said and to be talked about than it is to actually do,” he said. “So, they showed a lot of maturity and support to each other throughout the season, which was a game-changer for the team in general.”
A total of five seniors will graduate in the spring — Stangeland, Shorter, Hattie Baldwin, Constance Antell and Karen Farah. And it’s not hard to see the mark they’ve left on the program, as Thorson noted.
“Our first year (as a program), as sophomores, they were the veterans. They were the oldest kids on the team. So the last three years, they’ve kind of been setting the example, they’ve been the leaders of this team even at an early age,” he said. “They are the standard of Pierre wrestling for the girls, and that’s going to be greatly missed.”
Thorson said the younger wrestlers have looked up to the seniors for quite some time.
“I think with what they’ve done, (those three) set us up for success. Because now they now know what it is and what it takes to succeed and do well,” he added. “These girls have really followed after their lead. It’s a bright future for sure.”
Replacing the production this veteran group had won’t be easy — and neither will winning a third-straight state title. But the Govs are ready for the challenge.
“It’s not a guarantee, as we’re told by our coach,” Uhrig said. “Nothing is guaranteed. You have to work for it — and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
When looking ahead to next season, Uhrig said a goal of hers is to win her division, and she explained how she plans to work towards that mark.
“Training extra hours, doing things others wouldn’t want to do. (And) going to camps and just being with my team,” Uhrig said.
Ringstmeyer also laid out her personal achievements for next year.
“I plan on doing a lot more tournaments and working a lot more on wrestling over the summer,” she said. “And then, working for, not just third (at state), maybe second or first next year.”
Thorson knows he will need to fill the spots his seniors once inhabited, but there may be others as well.
“Hopefully with the addition of a couple of weight classes, there’s going to be a couple of more shoes to fill as well. We need to keep getting girls out for the sport. We have to always be looking to recruit more girls,” Thorson said. “That’s what we have to do. We have to use the girls that we have, help them get better and take on any new girls that are willing to give the sport a try. And we’ll get them ready to roll as well.”
Despite losing some key pieces, Ringstmeyer remains eager to see what’s next for Pierre.
“Seeing the jump from last year to this year, I’m excited to see what the jump from this year to next year will be, just with the amount of new girls we got. And we’ll see what we can get next year,” she said.
