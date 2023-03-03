Abbigail Lewis

Similar to last year, the Pierre girls wrestling team dominated the 2022-23 season from start to finish, and it ended with the Governors’ second-straight state championship.

Pierre won the SDHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament, held Feb. 23-24 at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City, after scoring 167 team points and placing all 10 wrestlers. Four Govs made it to the championship round of their respective weight classes — junior Sydney Uhrig (106), senior Gianna Stangeland (132), senior Marlee Shorter (190) and sophomore Ciara McFarling (285).

Sydney Uhrig

Kezrey Benning

Dani Ringstmeyer

Gianna Stangeland

