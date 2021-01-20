Jessica Lutmer

Senior guard Jessica Lutmer, seen here in action against the Watertown Arrows on Jan. 2, had a season high 12 points against the Douglas Patriots on Jan. 19.

 Todd Thompson

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team took to the road on Tuesday to take on the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder. The Govs came away with a 60-29 victory.

The Govs jumped out to a 9-6 lead after the first quarter. The second quarter was where the Govs truly started to break away from the Patriots. They outscored the Patriots 27-5 in the quarter to take a 36-11 lead into halftime. The Govs went on a 25-0 run in that second quarter. The Patriots responded by outscoring the Govs 14-12 in the third quarter, but the Govs went into the final quarter with a 48-25 lead. That momentum would not return for the Patriots in the fourth quarter. The Govs outscored the Patriots 12-4 in the fourth to clinch the victory.

The Patriots were led by junior forward Lamara Castaneda and sophomore guard Keana Walton. Both players each had nine points. Junior center Tayliah Green had seven points.

Sophomore guard Remington Price had 16 points. Senior guard Jessica Lutmer had her best game of the season with a 12 point performance. Senior forward Caytee Williams and freshman center Reese Terwilliger each had six points.

The no. 18 ranked Patriots (1-8) will next see action against the Belle Fourche Broncs (8-2) in Box Elder on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The no. 10 ranked Govs (5-5) will compete against the no. 2 ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (8-0) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

