The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team took to the road on Tuesday to take on the Douglas Patriots in Box Elder. The Govs came away with a 60-29 victory.
The Govs jumped out to a 9-6 lead after the first quarter. The second quarter was where the Govs truly started to break away from the Patriots. They outscored the Patriots 27-5 in the quarter to take a 36-11 lead into halftime. The Govs went on a 25-0 run in that second quarter. The Patriots responded by outscoring the Govs 14-12 in the third quarter, but the Govs went into the final quarter with a 48-25 lead. That momentum would not return for the Patriots in the fourth quarter. The Govs outscored the Patriots 12-4 in the fourth to clinch the victory.
The Patriots were led by junior forward Lamara Castaneda and sophomore guard Keana Walton. Both players each had nine points. Junior center Tayliah Green had seven points.
Sophomore guard Remington Price had 16 points. Senior guard Jessica Lutmer had her best game of the season with a 12 point performance. Senior forward Caytee Williams and freshman center Reese Terwilliger each had six points.
The no. 18 ranked Patriots (1-8) will next see action against the Belle Fourche Broncs (8-2) in Box Elder on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The no. 10 ranked Govs (5-5) will compete against the no. 2 ranked Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (8-0) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.