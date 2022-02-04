Pierre's Ryann Berry, 13, goes up for a shot between Yankton's Macy Drotzmann, 23, and Claire Tereshinski during their Eastern South Dakota Conference girls' basketball game on Thursday at the YHS Gym.
Pierre's Ryann Berry, 13, goes up for a shot between Yankton's Macy Drotzmann, 23, and Claire Tereshinski during their Eastern South Dakota Conference girls' basketball game on Thursday at the YHS Gym.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played the Yankton Gazelles in Yankton on Thursday night. The Govs won 57-27.
The Govs led 13-3 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 23-12 at halftime, and 46-21 after the third quarter. The Govs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Gazelles 11-6 in the fourth quarter.
Govs coach Kirk Beebout was pleased with the win.
“The girls continue to play together and share the ball while also playing with full effort defensively,” Beebout said. “Tonight was a nice road win over a well-coached team that plays extremely hard. We just want to continue playing quality basketball and having fun.”
Sophomore center Reese Terwilliger led the Govs with 15 points. Junior forward Ayvrie Kaiser had 14 points, while freshman guard Lennix Dupris had 11 points.
Senior forward Jordynn Salvatori led the Gazelles with seven points.
The Gazelles (4-9) will next see action next Friday against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders (11-1) in Yankton. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
The Govs (5-9) will host the Huron Tigers (8-5) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.