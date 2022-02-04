Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played the Yankton Gazelles in Yankton on Thursday night. The Govs won 57-27.

The Govs led 13-3 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 23-12 at halftime, and 46-21 after the third quarter. The Govs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Gazelles 11-6 in the fourth quarter.

Govs coach Kirk Beebout was pleased with the win.

“The girls continue to play together and share the ball while also playing with full effort defensively,” Beebout said. “Tonight was a nice road win over a well-coached team that plays extremely hard. We just want to continue playing quality basketball and having fun.”

Sophomore center Reese Terwilliger led the Govs with 15 points. Junior forward Ayvrie Kaiser had 14 points, while freshman guard Lennix Dupris had 11 points.

Senior forward Jordynn Salvatori led the Gazelles with seven points.

The Gazelles (4-9) will next see action next Friday against the Rapid City Stevens Raiders (11-1) in Yankton. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

The Govs (5-9) will host the Huron Tigers (8-5) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments