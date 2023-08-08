On Monday afternoon, the Pierre girls soccer team practiced at the PILC Soccer Complex, as the Governors have a few more days to prepare before their 2023 season begins.

They travel to Douglas High School on Friday to face Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at 4 p.m.

Kira Swenson
Buy Now

Pierre's Kira Swenson instructs one of her players during Monday's practice. Swenson enters her third season as the Govs head coach.
Ryann Barry
Buy Now

Pierre's Ryann Barry tallied 11 goals and 10 assists for the Govs last season.
Brianna Sargent
Buy Now

Pierre's Brianna Sargent during Monday's practice.
Govs
Buy Now

The Govs listen to head coach Kira Swenson during Monday's practice.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

Tags

Load comments