On Monday afternoon, the Pierre girls soccer team practiced at the PILC Soccer Complex, as the Governors have a few more days to prepare before their 2023 season begins.
They travel to Douglas High School on Friday to face Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at 4 p.m.
The Govs worked on conditioning and fundamentals Monday, among other things.
“Just continuing to work on our touch, our foot skills, crisp passing and then a little bit of situational awareness,” Pierre head coach Kira Swenson said following Monday’s practice. “We’re still trying to learn each other, just being able to play with each other more comfortably, too.”
The third-year head coach thought practice went well.
“We hit a lot of different areas,” Swenson said. “Like I said, the girls have been grinding all summer. We’re excited to get going on this first game and then have that next one against (Sioux Falls) Roosevelt. I think the girls are doing a really good job of staying focused. We’re just really proud of the girls so far.”
For rising junior Ireland Templeton, she’s glad to be back on the soccer field with her team and preparing for another season.
“It’s fun getting back into the swing of things,” she said. “I’m just excited for the season to start. We get moving, and everything starts to flow. And just getting the team back together was really important. We played a little bit in the summer, but we all have this and that. During the high school season, we really get to stick together.”
The Govs are coming off a year where they made their second-straight postseason appearance under Swenson.
No. 8 Pierre eliminated No. 9 Mitchell in the first round of the 2022 Class AA playoffs, beating the Kernels, 3-2, in two overtime periods on Oct. 4 at PILC. But the Govs’ postseason run was cut short when they fell to No. 1 Harrisburg, the eventual state champion, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Oct. 8 at Harrisburg High School.
Even with the loss, Pierre still improved from the year prior. SF Roosevelt eliminated the Govs in the first round of the 2021 AA playoffs by a final score of 1-0.
“You know, last year, winning that first playoff game was huge. And in that next playoff game, it was a disappointment,” Swenson said of the 2022 season. “But I definitely think it fuels the fire for this season. I know the girls are anxious to get going with games and playing. They’ve been working hard all summer. It’s awesome to see them putting in all that work, putting in that grind already. You know, it’s kind of building off last year and making this season even better.”
Swenson’s team finished 9-5-1 and eighth in AA while also placing fourth in the Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) standings at 5-3.
Pierre lost six seniors from last year’s team — Caitlyn Schaetzle, Ava Flottmeyer, Elli Hughes, Nevaeh Baade, Taylor Curry and Margaret Maher.
“I think that since we lost people, we knew that we were going to have to work harder to make everything run smoothly,” rising senior Brianna Sargent said, adding that the Govs lost more players from last year’s squad due to other sports. “So we’ve been working really hard for this preseason, and I think it’s coming together well. In the scrimmages, we look good.”
This fall, the Govs will have just two seniors on their varsity roster — Sargent and Ryann Barry.
Barry made Second Team All-State last year as a junior after tallying 11 goals and 10 assists. She also earned All-Eastern South Dakota Conference (ESD) honors along with Maher.
The Govs forward shared what her personal goals are for her this season.
“I just want to create for my team as much as I create for myself because a lot of people on the team are very supportive of getting me the ball,” Barry said. “And I want to be able to get them the ball right back, so that we can all be scoring goals just as much as one person would be.”
And with Barry being one of only two seniors on this year’s team, she’s ready to take on even more of a leadership role.
“I’ve always felt like a leader on this team. But definitely as a senior, I know the seventh-graders coming in are looking up to us,” Barry said. “But I just feel like we’re all in this together. (The) people that are back are stepping up to every role that needs to be stepped up to.”
The same goes for Sargent, who plans to be Pierre’s right outside back or wing in 2023.
“I feel like last year, I kind of acted as a leader, too — and Ryann did, too,’” Sargent said. “But I think, this year, knowing that there’s only two of us, we kind of have to make ourselves louder and bigger than we actually are. I think we’re doing that mostly by leading by example. Not acting as if we have authority, more like we’re all in it together.”
Swanson said the Govs will rely “heavily” on her two seniors.
“Ryann came off a great season last year, (and) Brianna is such a workhorse for us,” Swenson added. “But at the same time, those seventh and eighth graders — great attitudes, great effort. You know, they’re just buying into what we’re promoting with this team, and they really want to get better with the team. So it makes it easier for us, as a group, going forward.”
Templeton even said that the team is “definitely” young. But she made sure to note that the Govs are entering this season well conditioned.
“We’ve come into better shape this season than we ever have before,” Templeton said. “We had our mile fitness test this morning, and everyone almost came close to the exact time we needed to get, which is really impressive. It’s way better than we’ve done in years past.”
“They’re all hard-working, and they’re all very coachable kids,” she added. “We’re going to maybe take a few bumps playing older teams, but I think this team is going to do well this season with who we have and just how hard they work.”
In 2022, Templeton was Pierre’s primary goalkeeper — a position that she’s not the most familiar with but played it due to complications before last season.
“Last year, I had some issues before the season. I had a knee injury and then I got COVID, so my fitness was down,” she said. “We didn’t necessarily have an older goalkeeper, and I had played in years prior. So I played the goalkeeper position. This year, I’m healthy, in shape and ready to be back in the field.”
Even though Templeton is currently unsure whether she will play center back like she did in previous seasons with the Govs, she’s generally “excited” to be back playing in the field.
“It’s where I’ve always played,” Templeton said. “Playing goalie last year was a good experience. It was definitely different. It gave me a new perspective of the game. But playing the field is where I want to be.”
Barry listed two options for the team’s goalie this year, and both are rising eighth graders — Emlyn Swanson and Peyton Dillman. Swanson and Dillman played on junior varsity last season, but they will compete for the varsity’s starting goalkeeper spot in 2023, according to Barry.
Last fall, Pierre scored an average of 2.9 goals while allowing two goals per contest on average. Barry said the Govs’ defense was “stronger” than the offense in 2022, and Sargent agreed.
“Definitely last year, we were a little bit more defensive-minded,” Sargent said. “One of our problems last year was that we needed to get the ball in the net a little bit more than we did. And I think we’ve been working on that a lot because we know that — I think we’ll be a little bit more offensive-minded this year. I think it will be just even throughout the whole field.”
When asked what excited her most about this year’s squad, Barry said the overall team chemistry.
“I just think that we have such a good bond,” she said. “Through seventh-graders to seniors, we’re all super close, and we’re all doing the drills together. We’re not just buddied-up with our friends. I think that’s the most exciting part is how close we are.”
While her team will be younger and with less veteran leadership, Swenson has lofty goals for the Govs in 2023.
“Honestly, the state (championship) is always in our vision — and I know that sounds cliché. But these girls are working so hard, they want it so bad,” Swenson said. “We definitely believed last year. That’s what made that second-round loss absolutely more heartbreaking because we were ready. We were prepared to beat Harrisburg, and it just didn’t really fall our way.”
But first, Pierre has to make it past the quarterfinals — something it hasn’t done yet under Swenson’s tenure. The Govs head coach explained what it will take to advance to the semifinals.
“I think just us staying together as a cohesive unit and believing in each other,” Swenson said. “Being able to play with each other, just kind of learning what works best for each of us and all of our different styles, touches and plays and stuff.”
As mentioned above, Pierre opens its 2023 season against Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood — a team the Govs beat handily (10-0) last season at PILC. The Patriots ended up going winless last year (0-11-1).
“This is a great opportunity for the girls to put into play what they’ve been practicing all summer. Getting a chance to play with each other in live play and work on those things that we don’t, necessarily, get to practice against each other,” Swenson said. “I’d like to see them just connecting passes and playing well together, not overthinking this first game — a lot of times it’s ‘How many goals can we score?’ I’d rather see them building a play, doing those little things that we’ve been practicing since last season that they’re more than capable of doing.”
Overall, Swenson’s team can’t wait for the season to begin.
“We’re super excited,” Swenson said. “We’re ready to go. We’re all chomping at the bit to get going.”
