The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played a pair of games this past weekend in the Black Hills. They played the Sturgis Brown Scoopers in Sturgis on Friday, and the Spearfish Spartans in Spearfish on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Govs defeat the Scoopers 52-24. The Govs held a 15-5 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 33-12 at halftime, and 40-16 after three quarters. The Govs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Scoopers 12-8 in the fourth quarter.
Junior forward Ayvrie Kaiser led the Govs with 15 points. Junior guard Remington Price added 13 points, while freshman guard Lennix Dupris had 12 points. Junior guard Sawyer Dennis and junior forward Rachael Banks each led the Scoopers with five points.
Saturday’s game saw the Govs defeat the Spartans 57-34. The Govs led 16-3 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 29-13 by halftime. Both teams scored 14 points in the third quarter, but the Govs maintained a 43-27 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Govs put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Spartans 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Remington Price led the Govs with 20 points. Sophomore center Reese Terwilliger had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Sofie Guthmiller led the Spartans with eight points, while sophomore forward Addi Reiners had six points.
The Govs (2-2) will next see action on Jan. 4 against the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots (2-2) in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
