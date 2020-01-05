The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team played a pair of home games at Riggs Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday against the Watertown Arrows and Brookings Bobcats. The Govs were looking to push their record past the .500 mark for the first time this season.
Friday’s game saw the Govs get out to a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The Arrows clawed back, but a buzzer beating three by Govs senior forward Kodi Severyn made the game 29-28 at halftime. The Govs outscored the Arrows 20-7 in the third quarter. A comeback attempt by the Arrows fell short. The Govs came away with a 57-47 victory.
The Govs were led by freshman guard Remington Price, who had 17 points off the bench. Junior forward Caytee Williams added in 14 points. The Arrows were led by junior forward Maggie Heesch, who had 18 points.
Saturday’s game against the Bobcats was a low scoring game filled with missed shots and turnovers. The Govs took an 8-5 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 19-11 at halftime. The Govs outscored the Bobcats 15-12 in the second half. They came away with a 34-23 victory in a game that the Govs led from start to finish.
The Govs were led by senior forward Kodi Severyn, who had ten points. The Bobcats were led by senior forward Johanna Miller, who had a game high 11 points.
The Govs (4-2) will play three games on the road this coming week, two of which are against undefeated teams. They will play the O’Gorman Lady Knights (4-0) on Tuesday night in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Friday night will see the Govs take on the Rapid City Stevens Raiders (6-0) in Rapid City. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Govs will play the Rapid City Central Cobblers (2-5) in Rapid City to end the week on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT.
