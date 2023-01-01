After defeating Spearfish, 57-44, on Friday and Sturgis Brown, 63-45, on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School, the Pierre girls basketball team extended their winning streak to five games.
In their most recent victory, the Governors finished shooting 28-of-56 (50 percent) overall and 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) from three-point range. They also played well defensively, grabbing 13 steals.
“Kind of the same story of what we've been doing. Prioritizing our defense, making sure that we get ball pressure, trying to play at our pace, playing together as a team with the ball,” Pierre head coach Kirk Beebout said after Saturday’s win. “We don't care who scores. Every shot is a team shot, and, defensively, we just want to keep getting better and working hard and being connected and get as many stops as we can.”
Turning good defense into efficient offense is the Govs’ identity, senior guard Remington Price said. She ended with six points, four assists and two steals against the Scoopers.
“We've really been working on defense a lot, and I think that's a key thing to our game,” Price said. “The offense will come as long as we get it done on the defensive side.”
Three Govs scored in double-figures against Sturgis. Sophomore guard Lennix DuPris and senior guard Ayvrie Kaiser tied with 12 points each while senior forward Maya Shorter had 10.
DuPris affected the game in other ways as well, dishing seven assists and grabbing five steals.
“She handles a lot for us,” Price said. “She doesn’t have many turnovers, and she can score and just get on defense, too. She's an all-around good player.”
DuPris said her teammates made nice passes to get her open looks.
DuPris pulls up for the jumper.11-4 Govs | 3:29 1Q #sdpreps #CJsports pic.twitter.com/95MrmhqQXO— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) December 31, 2022
“It's great whenever we look for each other, so we get those easy buckets,” she said.
Pierre finished with 23 assists on Saturday, which shows how unselfish the Govs really are.
“I think it says all you need to know,” he said. “(Scoring is) the first thing people look at. So, obviously, it feels good when you get recognition for scoring points. But our girls have moved past that and understand that our goal and what we're trying to do is bigger than that. And if we're playing together as a team, any given night, any girl could lead us in scoring, but we really don't care. We just want to be the best together.”
Pierre set the tone early in this with an 18-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the Govs doubled it in the second.
After stealing the ball from the Scoopers (0-2), DuPris dribbled the ball up the court and kicked it out to junior guard Aleise Christopherson, who then drilled the three-pointer. That gave Pierre a 37-17 lead with under two minutes left in the first half.
The Govs led Sturgis 37-23 at the intermission.
To start the third quarter, the Govs went on a 16-0 run that essentially put this one out of reach. Pierre’s biggest lead was 63-31 with just over three minutes left in the fourth.
DuPris shared what else her team did well in their dominant victory on Saturday.
“I think we just pushed the ball a lot harder today. And we got a lot more open looks, and we just executed well,” she said.
But DuPris noted that the Govs need to do a better job on the glass going forward.
“We really need to work on rebounding,” she said. “Just boxing out, getting the boards, so they don't have any more second chances.”
Friday’s game was more competitive, as Pierre and Spearfish (1-2) were tied through three quarters. But the Govs outscored the Spartans 19-6 in the fourth to seal the win.
Beebout’s squad didn’t shoot the ball as well that day, finishing 20-of-47 (42.6 percent) overall and 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) from long-range. But their defense came through once again, tallying 13 steals.
DuPris led the Govs with 16 points and four steals. Junior forward Reese Terwilliger also had a solid outing, as she scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and added a block for good measure.
Pierre is now 5-0 to begin the season and is easily on track to surpass last year’s win total. To compare, the Govs started 2-3 last season, and their longest winning streak was four games.
Beebout gave his thoughts on a faster start to 2022-23.
“It feels better than the alternative. (After) last year, we know what it feels like to have to battle from behind and go through that kind of adversity,” he said. “But I think the fact that we went through that adversity last year makes us appreciate where we're at a little bit more now, and it keeps us hungry for what's ahead. We know it's a long season. It doesn't really matter a whole lot how you started, it's how you finish. So we're thankful and happy to be 5-0, but we recognize that we have a lot of areas to keep working on and get better at and our season is really just beginning.”
Up next, Pierre will host Sioux Falls Lincoln (2-3) on Tuesday at T.F. Riggs High School at 7 p.m.
Price explained how the Govs can continue their winning ways.
“We always talk about always working hard in practice. Just bring it every day and get better every day in practice,” she said.
