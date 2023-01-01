After defeating Spearfish, 57-44, on Friday and Sturgis Brown, 63-45, on Saturday at T.F. Riggs High School, the Pierre girls basketball team extended their winning streak to five games.

In their most recent victory, the Governors finished shooting 28-of-56 (50 percent) overall and 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) from three-point range. They also played well defensively, grabbing 13 steals.

Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price ended with six points, four assists and two steals against the Scoopers on Saturday.
Lennix DuPris 2

Lennix DuPris led the Govs with 16 points and four steals versus the Spartans on Friday.
Reese Terwilliger 2

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger finished with 10 points, five rebounds and one block against Spearfish on Friday.
Maya Shorter

Pierre's Maya Shorter scored 10 points versus Sturgis Brown on Saturday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

