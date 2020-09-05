The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team had their fair share of action this weekend. They competed in a triangular against Mitchell and Yankton in Mitchell on Friday, and in a dual against Madison in Madison on Saturday.
Friday’s action saw the Govs lose 6-3 to Mitchell, and win 6-1 against Yankton. Sophomore Marlee Shorter was the star for the Govs. She defeated Mitchell sophomore Amber Moller, 10-7, and Yankton sophomore Frannie Kouri, 10-1. Sophomore Kara Weiss also had a good day. She defeated Mitchell freshman Delaney Degen, 10-6. Weiss and teammate Sydney Tedrow won their doubles match against Mitchell’s Atlanta Stahle and Amber Moller via a 10-5 score. The Govs did not play two of their matches against Yankton due to forfeit from Yankton due to illness.
Saturday’s action saw the Govs defeat Madison 9-0. Match results from that dual were not available at the time this story was written.
The Govs will next see action in a dual at Griffin Park in Pierre against Aberdeen Roncalli. Action at Griffin Park is scheduled to start at noon.
