The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed in a triangular in Mitchell on Friday. They competed against the Mitchell Kernels and Yankton Gazelles.
The Govs fell to the Kernels 9-0. They had one match that went to a third set tiebreaker. Eighth grader Jocelyn Corrales lost to Mitchell junior Allison Mastel by a score of 5-7, 6-0 and 10-7.
The Gazelles also defeated the Govs 9-0. The Govs had a little more success against a tough Gazelle squad. Sophomore Gracie Zeeb lost in a third set tiebreaker to Yankton senior Peyton Tramp. Scores were 6-1, 5-7, and 10-8. The eighth grade team of Corrales and Caitlin Ott lost a tiebreaking first set against the team of Tramp and senior Maddie Binder. Scores wer 6-7 (2-7), and 2-6.
The Govs will next see action at home for the first time this season. They will host a triangular at Griffin Park on Tuesday. Action is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs girls tennis team at Mitchell Triangular
Pierre T.F. Riggs lost 9-0 to Mitchell
S1: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Kara Weiss (P), 6-0, 6-0
S2: Atlanta Stahle (M) def. Carissa Ott (P), 6-0, 6-1
S3: Allison Mastel (M) def. Jocelyn Corrales (P), 5-7, 6-0, 10-7
S4: Kiersten Bathke (M) def. Rose Gunderson (P), 6-0, 6-0
S5: Amber Moller (M) def. Caitlin Ott (P), 6-1, 6-2
S6: Ashley Jones (M) def. Gracie Zeeb (P), 6-2, 6-2
D1: Kelsey Dahme/Atlanta Stahle (M) def. Rose Gunderson/Carissa Ott (P), 6-0, 6-0
D2: Allison Mastel/Amber Moller (M) def. Kara Weiss/Sydney Tedrow (P), 6-2, 6-1
D3: Ashley Jones/Kiersten Bathke (M) def. Jocelyn Corrales/Caitlin Ott (P), 6-2, 6-2
Pierre T.F. Riggs lost 9-0 to Yankton
S1: Josephine Krajewski (Y) def. Kara Weiss (P), 6-0, 6-0
S2: Maggie Schaefer (Y) def. Carissa Ott (P), 6-0, 6-0
S3: Olivia Tennant (Y) def. Jocelyn Corrales (P), 6-1, 6-1
S4: Maddie Binder (Y) def. Rose Gunderson (P), 6-1, 6-0
S5: Stacia Sherman (Y) def. Caitlin Ott (P), 6-0, 6-0
S6: Peyton Tramp (Y) def. Gracie Zeeb (P), 6-1, 5-7, 10-8
D1: Josephine Krajewski/Olivia Tennant (Y) def. Rose Gunderson/Carissa Ott (P), 6-0, 6-0
D2: Stacia Sherman/Maggie Schaefer (Y) def. Kara Weiss/Sydney Tedrow (P), 6-4, 6-3
D3: Maddie Binder/Peyton Tramp (Y) def. Jocelyn Corrales/Caitlin Ott (P), 6-7 (2-7), 2-6
