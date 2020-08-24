The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team kicked off their 2020 season in the Sioux Falls Invitational. The two-day meet saw the Govs go 2-2 in action against Harrisburg, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Washington.
Friday’s action saw the Govs lose 9-0 to both Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Harrisburg dual had a few highlights, including the performances of the doubles team of sophomores Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow, and the doubles team of Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales. The team of Ott and Corrales also had a good showing against Sioux Falls Lincoln. Their match against Bergen Quello and Charlotte Crawford went to a tie-breaker.
Saturday’s action saw the Govs defeat Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Sioux Falls Washington 7-2. The trio of Sydney Tedrow, Marlee Shorter and Kourtney Walti, who each saw their varsity singles match debuts, went 2-0 on Saturday.
Govs tennis coach Jessica Carr told the Capital Journal that she was pleased with how the team performed.
“Historically, we know that the matches against the Sioux Falls and Harrisburg teams offer a level of competition that is challenging.” Carr said. “These wins against a couple of Class AA schools is a huge accomplishment for our first competition of the season. We were able to pick up wins in both singles and doubles. Even the ones that we lost were extremely close games. It’s definitely great to see the team’s hard work paying off.”
The Govs will next see action on Thursday in a dual against Brandon Valley in Rapid City. That dual is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. MT. They will compete in the two-day Rapid City Invitational on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s action starts at 2 p.m. MT, while Saturday’s action starts at 8 a.m. MT.
