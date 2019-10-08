The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed in the two-day Class A State Girls Tennis Tournament at Kuehn Park and McKennan Park in Sioux Falls.
The Govs finished in eighth place out of 11 teams after finishing with a score of 119. Huron finished in seventh place with a score of 133, while Lennox finished in ninth place with a score of 40.5. Mitchell won the Class A Girls Tennis Championship after getting a score of 492.5, which was eight points better than second place Yankton.
In singles matches, the Govs were led by eighth graders Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales, and sophomore Gracie Zeeb. Corrales placed sixth in the Flight 3 Singles Tournament, while Ott placed sixth in the Flight 5 Singles Tournament. Zeeb placed sixth in the Flight 6 Singles Tournament.
In doubles action, freshmen Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow placed sixth in the Flight 2 Doubles Tournament. Corrales and Ott placed fourth in the Flight 3 Doubles Tournament.
Full action for Pierre T.F. Riggs girls tennis at Class A State Girls Golf Tournament
Team Standings Results
8, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 119
Individual Match Results
S1: Ellie Litzen (ABR) def. Kara Weiss (PIE), 6-0, 6-0
S1: CC Graham (MAD) def. Kara Weiss (PIE), 10-1
S2: Carissa Ott (PIE) def. Katrina Heles (VER), 6-4, 6-2
S2: Maggie Schaefer (YAN) def. Carissa Ott (PIE), 6-0, 6-0
S2: Anna Engen (SPE) def. Carissa Ott (PIE), 10-8
S3: Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) def. Portia Bird (LEN), 6-2, 6-0
S3: Olivia Huber (MIT) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 5-7, 6-3, 10-5
S3: Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) def. Lauren Strand (SPE), 10-1
S3: Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) def. Lily Wolff (MAD), 10-6
S3: Hattie Muellenbach (MIL) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PIE), 10-4
S4: Rose Gunderson (PIE) def. Maddy Reichert (SPE), 6-7(5), 6-2, 10-7
S4: Paige Wagner (RCH) def. Rose Gunderson (PIE), 6-2, 6-1
S4: Beth Engelhart (HUR) def. Rose Gunderson (PIE), 10-4
S5: Hannah Beckloff (RCH) def. Caitlin Ott (PIE), 7-6(5), 6-4
S5: Caitlin Ott (PIE) def. Evelyn Graham (MAD), 10-3
S5: Caitlin Ott (PIE) def. AnneClaire Rubish (HUR), 10-2
S5: Hannah Beckloff (RCH) def. Caitlin Ott (PIE), 11-9
S6: Gracie Zeeb (PIE) advanced by first round bye
S6: Jemini Cantalope (ABR) def. Gracie Zeeb (PIE), 6-2, 6-3
S6: Gracie Zeeb (PIE) def. Bella Maxwell (MAD), 10-4
S6: Gracie Zeeb (PIE) def. Bianca Medina (HUR), 10-4
S6: Alexis Ninneman (MIL) def. Gracie Zeeb (PIE), 10-5
D1: Kayla Harvey and Audrey Rubish (HUR) def. Carissa Ott and Rose Gunderson (PIE), 6-1, 6-1
D1: Ally Hanlon and Gracen Juffer (LEN) def. Carissa Ott and Rose Gunderson (PIE), 10-0
D2: Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE) def. Mya Maxwell and Bella Maxwell (MAD), 6-1, 2-6, 10-3
D2: Ellie Litzen and Ali Muller (ABR) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE), 6-4, 6-1
D2: Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE) def. Lauren Strand and Maddy Reichert (SPE), 10-0
D2: Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE) def. Lauren Mandernach and Hope Schlader (VER), 10-4
D2: Julia Anderson and Bridget Schneller (RCH) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PIE), 10-5
D3: Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PIE) def. Madi Schladoer and Brooke Jensen (VER), 6-1, 6-1
D3: Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PIE) def. Evelyn Graham and Emily Van Liere (MAD), 6-4, 4-6, 10-8
D3: Maddie Binder and Peyton Tramp (YAN) def. Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PIE), 7-5, 6-2
D3: Allison Mastel and Kiersten Bathke (MIT) def. Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PIE), 10-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.