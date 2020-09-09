The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team hosted the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers at the Griffin Park tennis courts in Pierre on Tuesday afternoon. The Govs came away with a 6-3 victory, which was their fifth victory of the season.
Singles match victories came from sophomores Marlee Shorter, Jocelyn Corrales and Kourtney Walti, as well as junior Carissa Ott. Doubles victories came from the duo of Shorter and junior Gracie Zeeb, and the Flight no. 3 team of Corrales and freshman Caitlin Ott.
Last year’s dual saw the Cavaliers defeat the Govs. To coach Jessica Carr, Tuesday victory was a great win to add momentum to the season.
"We're definitely starting to pick up duals that we lost last year, so it's great to see the girls' dedication and time paying off,” Carr told the Capital Journal. “We're through the front half of the season, so we are looking to be purposeful with our practice time and continuing to build on what we've done to this point. We want to see the team doing well in the last half of our season, especially as we head into ESD and State."
The Govs will next see action at the Huron Quadrangular in Huron on Saturday. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
