The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team competed at the Sioux Falls Invitational in Sioux Falls over the weekend. The Govs played against the Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots, Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders and Sioux Falls Washington Warriors.
Friday’s dual against the Patriots did not go the Govs’ way. They were swept 9-0. The Govs won nine match points. The best any Govs tennis athlete did against the Patriots was sophomore Gracie Zeeb. She lost her match to Katie Johnson by scores of 6-3, 6-1.
The Govs continued their losing ways against the Rough Riders and Warriors on Saturday. They lost 5-4 to the Rough Riders, and 6-3 to the Warriors. The Govs got singles wins against the Rough Riders from Jocelyn Corrales, Caitlin Ott and Gracie Zeeb. They got a doubles win from the Flight no. 3 team of Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott. The Govs got singles wins against the Warriors from Caitlin Ott and Gracie Zeeb. They got a doubles win from the team of Corrales and Ott.
The Govs will next see action at the Rapid City Invitational in Rapid City this upcoming weekend. Action on Thursday and Friday both start at 2 p.m. MT. Action on Saturday starts at 8 a.m. MT.
Full Results for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team at Sioux Falls Invitational
Pierre T.F. Riggs lost to Sioux Falls Lincoln, 9-0
S1: Johana Brower (SFL) def. Kara Weiss (PTR), 6-0, 6-0
S2: Ava Leonard (SFL) def. Carissa Ott (PTR), 6-0. 6-0
S3: Brita Quello (SFL) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PTR), 6-2, 6-1
S4: Elle Dobbs (SFL) def. Rose Gunderson (PTR), 6-0, 6-0
S5: Avery Blackman (SFL) def. Caitlin Ott (PTR), 6-0. 6-1
S6: Katie Johnson (SFL) def. Gracie Zeeb (PTR), 6-3, 6-1
D1: Johana Brower and Ava Leonard (SFL) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (PTR), 6-0, 6-0
D2: Brita Quello and Elle Dobbs (SFL) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PTR), 6-0, 6-0
D3: Avery Blackman and Katie Johnson (SFL) def. Jocelyn Coralles and Caitlin Ott (PTR), 6-0, 6-1
Pierre T.F. Riggs lost to Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 5-4
S1: Avery Summers (SFR) def. Kara Weiss (PTR), 6-0, 6-0
S2: Josie Smith (SFR) def. Carissa Ott (PTR), 6-1, 6-0
S3: Jocelyn Corrales (PTR) def. Danica Hubers (SFR), 6-1, 6-3
S4: Kaylee Updegraff (SFR) def. Rose Gunderson (PTR), 6-1, 6-0
S5: Caitlin Ott (PTR) def. Ireland May (SFR), 7-5, 6-3
S6: Gracie Zeeb (PTR) def. Lilly Johnson (SFR), 7-6 (7-3), 7-5
D1: Avery Summers and Josie Smith (SFR) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (PTR), 6-0, 6-1
D2: Danica Hubers and Kaylee Updegraff (SFR) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PTR), 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, (10-4)
D3: Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PTR) def. Lilly Johnson and Ireland May (SFR), 6-1, 6-0
Pierre T.F. Riggs lost to Sioux Falls Washington, 6-3
S1: Katelyn Nesheim (SFW) def. Kara Weiss (PTR), 6-1, 6-0
S2: Taylor Olson (SFW) def. Carissa Ott (PTR), 6-1, 6-2
S3: Rylie Nesheim (SFW) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PTR), 6-2, 6-0
S4: Abigail Mayer (SFW) def. Rose Gunderson (PTR), 6-2, 6-1
S5: Caitlin Ott (PTR) def. Anna Anderson (SFW), 6-4, 5-6, 10-4
S6: Gracie Zeeb (PTR) def. Amy Centes (SFW), 6-1, 6-7 (2-7), 10-4
D1: Katelyn Nesheim and Rylie Nesheim (SFW) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (PTR), 6-0, 6-1
D2: Taylor Olson and Abigail Mayer (SFW) def. Sydney Tedrow and Kara Weiss (PTR), 6-1, 5-7, 10-6
D3: Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales (PTR) def. Amy Centes and Anna Anderson (SFW), 3-6, 6-5, 10-7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.