The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls tennis team saw three days of action in Rapid City this past weekend.
Thursday saw the Govs compete against the Brandon Valley Lynx and Spearfish Spartans. The Govs lost 9-0 to the Lynx. The closest a Govs girls tennis player or doubles team came to defeating the Lynx was the Flight no. 3 doubles team of eighth graders Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott. They lost to the team of Marie Pelletier and Michaela Jerke, 10-5. The Govs defeated the Spartans 7-2. Match results of the dual against the Spartans have yet to be provided.
Saturday saw the Govs lose to the Rapid City Stevens Raiders 8-1. The lone win for the Govs came when Corrales defeated Emma Thurness, 10-7.
The Govs ended the weekend by competing in the Rapid City Invitational. They placed sixth out of eight teams after finishing with a score of 24. The Govs did not any matches according to results obtained by the Capital Journal from the SDHSAA website. St. Thomas More won the Rapid City Invitational after finishing with a score of 192.
The Govs will compete in a triangular and a dual this upcoming weekend. Action at the Mitchell Triangular on Friday will start at 11 a.m. CT in Mitchell. The Govs will take on Madison starting at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday in Madison.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs girls tennis team in Rapid City
Brandon Valley defeated Pierre T.F. Riggs 9-0 on Thursday
S1: Tanna Lehfeldt (BV) def. Kara Weiss (PTR), 10-0
S2: Annabelle Schultz (BV) def. Carissa Ott (PTR), 10-2
S3: Michaela Jerke (BV) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PTR), 10-4
S4: Addy Jackson (BV) def. Rose Gunderson (PTR), 10-1
S5: Marie Pelletier (BV) def. Caitlin Ott (PTR), 10-4
S6: Tashlynne Badger (BV) def. Gracie Zeeb (PTR), 10-2
D1: Tanna Lehfedt and Annabelle Schultz (BV) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (PTR), 10-0
D2: Tashlynne Badger and Addy Jackson (BV) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PTR), 10-0
D3: Marie Pelletier and Michaela Jerke (BV) def. Caitlin Ott and Jocelyn Corrales (PTR), 10-5
Friday matches in Rapid City
S1: Erica Wing (RCS) def. Kara Weiss (PTR), 10-4
S2: Abbey Dehler (RCS) def. Carissa Ott (PTR), 10-2
S3: Jocelyn Corrales (PTR) def. Emma Thurness (RCS), 10-7
S4: Mary Allen (RCS) def. Rose Gunderson (PTR), 10-0
S5: Abby Sherrill (RCS) def. Caitlin Ott (PTR), 10-0
S6: Macy Lundstrom (RCS) def. Gracie Zeeb (PTR), 10-7
D1: Ella Hancock and Paige Wagner (RCCh) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (PTR), 6-0, 6-1
D1: Erica Wing and Julia Wiedmeier (RCS) def. Rose Gunderson and Carissa Ott (PTR), 10-1
D2: Olivia Huber and Amber Moller (MIT) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PTR), 6-4, 6-1
D2: Abbey Dehler and Emma Thurness (RCS) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PTR), 10-5
D2: Abbey Dehler and Emma Thurness (RCS) def. Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow (PTR), 10-6
D3: Kiersten Bathke and Ashley Jones (MIT) def. Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PTR), 7-6(4), 6-1
D3: Macy Lundstrom and Abby Sherrill (RCS) def. Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PTR), 10-1
D3: Megan Achbach and Katelyn Denholm (STM) def. Jocelyn Corrales and Caitlin Ott (PTR), 10-5
Sunday matches at Rapid City Invitational
S1: Ella Hancock (RCCh) def. Kara Weiss (PTR), 6-0, 6-1
S2: Atlanta Stahle (MIT) def. Carissa Ott (PTR), 6-1, 6-1
S3: Julia Anderson (RCCh) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PTR), 10-3
S3: Julia Wiedmeier (RCS) def. Jocelyn Corrales (PTR), 6-1, 6-1
S4: Mary Allen (RCS) def. Rose Gunderson (PTR), 6-0, 6-0
S5: Amber Moller (MIT) def. Caitlin Ott (PTR), 10-3
S5: Megan Achbach (STM) def. Caitlin Ott (PTR), 6-1, 6-3
S6: Mia Shankle (RCCh) def. Gracie Zeeb (PTR), 10-1
S6: Macy Lundstrom (RCS) def. Gracie Zeeb (PTR), 6-0, 6-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.