Tuesday marked the home opener for both of Pierre’s soccer teams. The girls throttled Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 6-1, while the boys tied with the Rough Riders, 1-1, at the PILC Soccer Complex.
For the girls, the dominant win was extra sweet, given the fact Roosevelt beat the Governors, 2-0, last year in Sioux Falls and then 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs in Pierre the year prior.
All around the Govs played as well as head coach Kira Swenson could have hoped, but the clear star Tuesday was junior Gracelyn Taylor.
She scored a career-high four goals, finding the back of the net twice in each half.
Taylor gave Pierre a 1-0 lead nearly nine minutes into the action and then a 2-0 advantage with around 19.5 minutes left in the opening half. In the last 40 minutes of play, Taylor scored on a corner kick and through pass by senior Ryann Barry at the 19 and 11-minute mark, respectively.
“You know, she was just feeling it today,” Swenson said of Taylor’s performance. “A lot of good balls from Ryann, that cross from her sister (Katelyn Taylor) set her up beautifully, too. I thought the team was firing on all cylinders today, so it was really awesome to see.”
The junior Gov explained how she found the net repeatedly Tuesday.
“I think Ryann and I and a couple of our midfielders really worked well together and read each other off of those,” Taylor said.
She added that the Rough Riders were “stepping really high,” and she took advantage of it.
“So as soon as Ryann and I or Jasmine (Jost) and I made eye contact, I knew when to run. And it got us the lead on the ball,” Taylor said.
Overall, Taylor was thrilled to set a career-high in goals.
“It’s very exciting, especially because I’m not used to scoring,” she said. “It just makes me excited for what the season has for us.”
When asked if her teammates and coaches can expect more performances similar to Tuesday’s, Taylor said, “Yes, hopefully.”
But she wasn’t the only one scoring for Pierre (2-0) versus Roosevelt.
With nearly 18 minutes left in the first half, sophomore Reed Curry scored a goal off a missed shot by Barry to give the Govs a 3-0 lead at the intermission.
“I saw Ryann was taking a shot, and I set myself up for the rebound,” Curry said. “And I thought I was in a pretty good position to shoot.”
And then 20 seconds into the second half, the Rough Riders finally got on the scoreboard. Swenson said that goal “woke them up.”
Pierre responded 14 minutes later after junior Ireland Templeton booted a free kick into the net, extending the Govs’ lead back to three.
Offensively, Pierre put constant pressure on Roosevelt’s backline, and the Govs had a number of chances to make the score even more lopsided.
“That has been a game plan, you know, the intensity (and) making sure we’re not letting them off easy on top of every ball,” Swenson said. “I think the girls are just doing a really good job of what we’ve been working on in practice and then executing that in the game.”
Swenson made sure to acknowledge her eighth-grade goalkeeper Emlyn Swanson, who made nice saves throughout Tuesday’s contest, and the Govs’ overall defense.
“It’s a big ask out of an eighth-grader to be playing varsity minutes, and she did well,” Swenson said. “I would credit our defense, too. They are doing really well with the rotation, just starting to learn each other’s playing styles and where they’re at all times. And again, it’s great to see the girls doing so well, and it’s paying off for them.”
In general, Swenson thought her girls played well as a team, mentioning “great” playmaking and passing, as well as keeping their heads up to find their open teammates.
Tuesday’s win came after an 11-0 victory over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood on Aug. 11 at Douglas High School to begin the Govs’ season.
“Not a lot to critique out of them,” Pierre’s head coach said. “You know, obviously, some of those shots that are sailing over the crossbar and to the sides (and) right at the goalie is not ideal. Overall, I thought this was a solid game by the girls.”
The boys’ game featured far less scoring, as there was one goal in each half.
Roosevelt broke the scoreless tie with less than five minutes left before the intermission, and the Rough Riders led for the majority of the second half as well.
But with less than four minutes left, the Govs (1-0-1) finally broke through.
On Roosevelt’s side of the field, Pierre junior Owen Sivage passed the ball to his teammate and freshman Caiden Ahartz. Then, Ahartz kicked the ball up in the air. After a few bounces, Ahartz gained control of the ball, made a nice inside-out move with his right foot and then struck the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.
“I talked to him before then and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be playing the middle. Just make sure you check in, and if you get the space and opportunity, take the shot,’” Govs head coach Miguel Manriquez said. “It was just a great goal by him.”
The freshman midfielder said he was “very excited” to score his first varsity goal.
“It was a big boost that we needed,” he said. “During that last five minutes, we got a lot more chances.”
Before his game-tying goal, Pierre had numerous chances to score during both halves but to no avail. Ahartz came through for the Govs, though, in crunch time.
“We skied a lot (of shots), the keeper was making really good saves,” Ahartz said. “So to finally get one behind him, it was a very good feeling.”
He added that Tuesday’s game taught his team something that they’ll use for the remainder of the season.
“It’ll push us to fight all the way to the last minute (and) not just give up after we go down one goal,” Ahartz said. “We can always get back into the game. We’re not always out of it.”
Defensively, Manriquez thought his team “stepped it up a lot” in the second half.
“We made a little different formation. We had three players instead of four in the backline,” he said. “The players were able to adapt to that, and it helped us into that goal.”
Manriquez explained his takeaways from Tuesday’s draw, which came after a 3-0 victory over Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood at Douglas High School on Aug. 11.
“Being able to work on our possession a little more,” he said. “We had a lot of shots that were off goal, so we’re going to work a lot on shooting, just in general.”
“And keeping everyone together as a team,” Manriquez added. “You know, it’s early in the season. We got a lot of season left, so we just got to make sure we stay together.”
Pierre’s head coach acknowledged that they would have liked to win Tuesday’s game, but he’s pleased with how his boys fought until the final whistle blew.
“After that second water break, we talked to them about just staying composed and playing how they know how to play, and that goal will come eventually,” Manriquez said. “Just proud of the way they finished the game, and we were rewarded with a draw. Obviously, yes, we wanted a win, but we’ll stick to the draw.”
For the girls, Tuesday was their first home game since beating Mitchell last season, 3-2, in two overtime periods in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 4. But it’s been even longer since the boys have played on their home field. They last played at PILC on Sept. 15 when Pierre defeated Brookings, 6-2.
“It’s been a while, so it feels good to have that first home game. The boys were very excited about that,” Manriquez said. “Just glad they were able to finish out, obviously, not with the win, but they were able to play and get used to that feeling of playing at home.”
Up next, both Pierre squads will hit the road to face Aberdeen Central on Aug. 22. The girls will play a 1-1 Golden Eagles team while the boys will square off against an 0-2 Aberdeen squad.
The girls begin play at 4 p.m., and the boys will follow, starting at 6 p.m.
Last year in Pierre, Swenson’s Govs fell to the Golden Eagles, 5-1, and Manriquez’s team lost to Aberdeen, 2-1.
“Big game next week against Aberdeen,” Swenson said. “You know, that’s a strong team that will definitely keep (the) full throttle on us, so we have to keep the intensity the entire game. And if we let them in, it’s just going to make it easier for Aberdeen. These girls are capable of playing the whole 80 minutes and getting that win, so that’s what we need to see the whole time.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.