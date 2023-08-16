Tuesday marked the home opener for both of Pierre’s soccer teams. The girls throttled Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 6-1, while the boys tied with the Rough Riders, 1-1, at the PILC Soccer Complex.

For the girls, the dominant win was extra sweet, given the fact Roosevelt beat the Governors, 2-0, last year in Sioux Falls and then 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs in Pierre the year prior.

Gracelyn Taylor

Pierre's Gracelyn Taylor scored a career-high four goals versus Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday at the PILC Soccer Complex. The Govs throttled the Rough Riders, 6-1.
Caleb Morris

Spearfish's Jensen Tesch and Pierre's Caleb Morris battle for possession of the ball.
Jasmine Jost

Pierre's Jasmine Jost during Tuesday's game against Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

