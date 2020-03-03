O'Gorman vs Pierre GBK 20200107
Jessica Lutmer of Pierre dribbles past the defense by Carly Kunkel of O’Gorman during a game in Sioux Falls.

 Michael G Brown_Michael G Brown Photography/

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team will see postseason action on Friday night, March 6. They will play the Harrisburg Tigers in Harrisburg.

The Tigers come in as the no. 4 seed, while the Governors are the no. 13 seed. The Govs have lost five straight games, while the Tigers have won three out of their last five. The Tigers are 6-1 at home, with their lone loss coming to the top seeded O’Gorman Lady Knights. The Governors are 1-8 on the road. Their lone victory came when they defeated the Mitchell Kernels on Feb. 4. The Govs lost 59-41 to the Tigers in Harrisburg in the season opener.

There are eight games in the Class AA SoDak16. Half of those games are between teams that have not played each other this season. The underdog has won two games in a previous match-up, while the favorite has won two.

The game between the Govs and Tigers will start at 7 p.m. CT on Friday. The winner will advance to the Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on March 19-21.

