The Pierre girls soccer team picked up a nice win on Tuesday against Yankton, but the Govs came away uneasy about their performance overall.

Pierre defeated the Bucks, 1-0, thanks to a first-half goal from junior Ryann Barry.

Jasmine Jost

Pierre's Jasmine Jost with the ball against Yankton on Tuesday.
Gracelyn Taylor

Pierre's Gracelyn Taylor battles for the ball with two Yankton players.
Margaret Maher

Pierre's Margaret Maher attempts to kick the ball while playing Yankton on Tuesday.

