The Pierre girls soccer team picked up a nice win on Tuesday against Yankton, but the Govs came away uneasy about their performance overall.
Pierre defeated the Bucks, 1-0, thanks to a first-half goal from junior Ryann Barry.
With a little more than 14 minutes left in the first period, junior Brianna Sargent sent a nice pass over a Yankton player’s head and Barry took advantage by knocking in the ball in the upper left corner of the goal.
“That’s what we’ve been telling the girls all year, just place the ball,” head coach Kira Swenson said after the game. “And you see what happens when they do that.”
Barry had a chance to score her second goal in the second half with less than four minutes remaining, but the shot missed off the left crossbar.
“That one I just gotta focus on more and finish,” Barry said. “But, yeah, it would have been nice to get another goal to secure the lead because you never know. They can always come back.”
Although the Govs walked away with the victory, Swenson couldn’t help but notice that something about her team was off as the game progressed.
“I thought the girls came out really strong in the first half, and then something kind of dropped off for us — we were kind of panicking and not playing our style of soccer,” she said. “We are a more capable team than what we showed today, so there’s just things for us to work on to continue going forward. This is a very capable team. I don’t think we played to our full potential.”
But Pierre’s head coach wasn’t the only one who noticed this.
“It was definitely rough,” Barry said. “When we did the things we know how to do, it was good, and it looks good. But when we rushed and panicked and tried to just get the ball off our foot, it wasn’t our style of soccer.”
Specifically, Barry said this panicked play came from the fact that the Bucks were making passes that threatened the Govs’ defense.
“They were sending a lot of through balls, and those are kind of panic balls. Because once it goes past your last defender, you kind of leave Ireland (Templeton) out to dry,” Barry added. “But she did a really good job, and we also did a really good job of sprinting back and recovering those balls.”
And even though Pierre’s defense bent on multiple occasions — it didn’t break.
In turn, the Govs (7-4) kept the Bucks (2-9-1) off the scoreboard, something they’ve now done three times this season.
Sophomore goalkeeper Ireland Templeton made many crucial saves during the game, including a diving save that prevented Yankton from tying the score right before halftime.
“Ireland is a huge asset to this team,” Swenson said. “She has invaluable leadership skills for us just outside of being a goalie and keeping the girls calm back there. She directs traffic constantly all over the field. It was really nice to see her step up into the role that she’s been asked to play on this team, and she continues to get better every game. And it’s just awesome to watch her.”
Up next, Pierre travels to Sioux Falls Jefferson (4-1-4) on Saturday. The matchup is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start time.
Swenson shared what she and assistant coach Katie Berg wants their players to do in the girls’ final two games of the regular season.
“Katie and I want to see them play a full game, start-to-finish,” she said. “Everything that we work on, everything that they are capable of. These girls do that, and nobody’s stopping them.”
