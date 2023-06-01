Pierre girls golf hosted a quad with Aberdeen Central, Mitchell and Rapid City Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course. The Governors finished fourth, scoring a 351, and the Kernels tallied a 306 to win the event.
“I think a lot of them could have shaved strokes around the green. I mean, that seemed to be their problem,” Pierre head coach Tiffany Benham said during Wednesday’s practice. “I know the greens were rolling a little bit faster than they have been, and they weren’t ready for that. So, that’s something we’re going to focus on and work on, is our short game. We’re going to try to clean that up, so we can shave off five strokes.”
And while Tuesday’s quad counted, for Pierre, it was more of a “practice round” ahead of the SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Golf Tournament, which will be held Jun. 5-6 at Hillsview.
“How we play matters,” Govs junior Annie Mosteller said. “But yesterday, if you had a bad shot, you just had to think, ‘This one doesn’t matter. It’s all about fixing it for next week.’”
The junior placed 11th with an 84, as she made par on half of the course’s 18 holes. Mitchell’s Maddie Childs and Allison Meyerink tied for first place, both shooting a 72.
“I think just after the half of the front nine, I started putting horribly. And that really affected my score for the rest of the round,” Mosteller said.
Mosteller shot a 40 on the front nine, and a 44 on the back nine.
“It’s not that much of a difference, but I definitely could have shaved off a lot of strokes on the back. Those were just stupid mistakes,” she said. “The back nine is a little bit harder, but I feel like I played shots OK — I could have used a different club on this one, or I could have putted a little better on that one, read the greens a little more.”
Mosteller said she was still “happy” with her overall score. But in preparation for the state tournament, the junior plans to narrow her focus on Hillsview’s back half.
“I think my dad and I are going to make a couple of tee times, and we’ll ask if we can go off the back nine,” Mosteller said. “I feel like you play the back nine half as much as you play the front nine, so I need practice off the back nine more and get to know that a little more. Because the front nine, everyone is just so familiar with it. You know it like the back of your hand really.”
Just behind Mosteller were Govs senior Madilyn Brakke and freshman Hadley Hart, who both tied for 12th place with an 85. Pierre senior Hattie Baldwin scored a 97, which earned her 21st.
Brakke totaled a birdie and seven pars while Hart made eight shots on par. Baldwin finished with three pars.
“I wouldn’t say it’s my worst round, but I definitely know I can do better,” Hart said. “Putting-wise and chipping-wise, (I) wasn’t the best. I was making some dumb decisions around the green, but I’ll learn from it.”
On the front nine, Hart scored a 41. During the final nine holes, where she shot a 44, the freshman said she got increasingly comfortable and played “more relaxed.”
“I definitely played better on the back (nine), but my score wasn’t as good as from the front (nine),” Hart, who shot a team-low 77 and placed third at the Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference Meet on May 23 at Cattail Crossing Golf Course, said.
On Tuesday, Pierre played against teams that rank among the best in South Dakota, according to stats provided by Bound’s website. But Hart enjoyed the tough competition.
“The girl I played with yesterday actually tied for first, but I like playing with people better than me. I think it pushes me,” she said.
Hart found that facing Aberdeen, Mitchell and Stevens golfers will benefit her since the Govs will see these teams again at the state tournament.
“I think it also helps me because it showed me what they did, what shots they did and how they played the course. And they definitely played it differently than me,” she said.
Benham echoed a similar statement.
“That’s why we set up that quad with four of the best teams in the state, so they have to experience that pressure,” she said. “So when it comes time for the state tournament, they’ve already experienced it and have the confidence they need to get through it.”
Benham noted that her team’s goal is to place in the top-five at state.
“...We can place anywhere from third to sixth at state,” she said.
What will it take for the Govs to reach that mark?
“Cleaning up their short game,” Benham said.
Pierre focused on improving this Wednesday when they practiced putting and reading the green. Hart said she will continue to do both in the days leading up to state.
“I think, as a team, we can definitely work on putting and chipping. I think that’s something that’s our weakness, but it’s an easy thing to fix before state.”
Tee times for the state tournament are set for 9 a.m. both days, and the Govs can’t wait to compete on high school golf’s biggest stage in South Dakota.
“I’m really excited because I’ve played with these girls since I was a seventh-grader, and three of them are graduating,” she said. “I think it's bittersweet, and it’s really nice to have state here.”
Pierre will surely have the upper-hand, given the team’s familiarity with Hillsview.
“I’ve played this course since I was a sixth-grader, and I play every day in the summer. So I think it will definitely help my confidence, knowing that I know the course,” Hart said.
Govs senior Morgan Lisburg didn’t play Tuesday, but she will compete at the state tournament, Benham said.
As her team continues preparing for the season’s finale, Benham wants them to play smart golf.
“Don’t try and do anything fancy or make a big play. If you get in trouble, do the smart thing, just get yourself out of trouble,” she said. “Sometimes, a bogey is the best thing you can hope for.”
Hart explained how the Govs can improve off of last year’s fourth-place finish at state and capture their first state championship since 2013.
“I think we need to be confident, I think we need to take every stroke — (and) focus on it,” she said. “We need to make smart decisions, especially around the green (when) putting and reading the breaks. Take your time.”
