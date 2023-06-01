Andrea Mosteller
Pierre's Annie Mosteller putts on Hole 9 of Hillsview Golf Course during Tuesday's quad. She finished 11th and shot an 84. The Govs placed fourth overall with a 351.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

Pierre girls golf hosted a quad with Aberdeen Central, Mitchell and Rapid City Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course. The Governors finished fourth, scoring a 351, and the Kernels tallied a 306 to win the event.

“I think a lot of them could have shaved strokes around the green. I mean, that seemed to be their problem,” Pierre head coach Tiffany Benham said during Wednesday’s practice. “I know the greens were rolling a little bit faster than they have been, and they weren’t ready for that. So, that’s something we’re going to focus on and work on, is our short game. We’re going to try to clean that up, so we can shave off five strokes.”

Hattie Baldwin
Pierre's Hattie Baldwin tees off on Hole 9 during Tuesday's quad.
Hadley Hart
Pierre's Hadley Hart putts on Hole 9 during Tuesday's quad.
Madilyn Brakke
Pierre's Madilyn Brakke putts on Hole 13 during Tuesday's quad.

