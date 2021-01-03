The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the Watertown Arrows at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday evening in an ESD Conference matchup. The Govs ended up with a 56-47 victory.
The first quarter saw the Govs jump out to a 16-9 first quarter lead. The Arrows responded by closing the gap to four points, but the Govs went into halftime up 26-22. The Govs extended their lead to 45-32 after three quarters thanks in part to five made three point shots by five different players. The Arrows outscored the Govs 15-11 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
The Govs were led by sophomore guard Remington Price, who had 13 points. Senior Caytee Williams added 11 points. Senior guard Jessica Lutmer and junior guard Layni Stevens each added six points.
Senior center Maggie Heesch led the Arrows with a game high 18 points. Senior forward Abby Bramer added eight points, while sophomore guard Jaida Young had seven points.
Saturday’s game functioned as Senior Night for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors basketball team. Seniors basketball players honored include Jessica Lutmer, Caytee Williams and Kenzie Gronlund. Senior cheerleader Keara Peplinski was also honored.
The no. 13 ranked Arrows (1-4) have lost four straight games. They will next see action against the no. 14 ranked Brookings Bobcats (0-4) in Brookings on Monday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The no. 10 ranked Govs (3-2) have won three straight games. They are next scheduled to play the no. 3 ranked O’Gorman Knights (3-1) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.