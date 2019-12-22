The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls varsity basketball team played a pair of home games this past weekend at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. They played the Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Friday, and the Spearfish Spartans on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Govs get out to a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, with the majority of their points scored by Caytee Williams. The Govs extended their lead to 28-20 at halftime. The Scoopers wouldn’t go away without a fight in the third quarter. They outscored the Govs 11-10 to bring the game to 38-31 going into the fourth. The Govs responded by closing out the game on a 17-6 run to win 55-37.
Saturday’s game saw the Govs dominate the Spartans in all four quarters. They outscored the Spartans 22-4 in the first quarter. They extended that lead to 36-4 at halftime. The third quarter saw the Spartans double up their score. The Govs led 49-8 going into the fourth. The Spartans didn’t score in a quarter for the second time in the game, and the Govs won convincingly 57-8.
The Spartans got buckets from Stella Marcus, Erin Rotert, Lyndey Dean and Ashtyn Reiners. They didn’t make a single free throw attempt in the game. Stats for both games for the Govs were not provided.
Govs coach Scott DeBoer told the Capital Journal that he was proud of how the team played all week.
“Three games in a week is kinda tough, especially this early in the season,” DeBoer said. “Our girls have responded every time out. We give them stuff to emphasize or fix every night, and they’ve responded by doing what’s asked of them. Because of that, we’ve been seeing progress in every game, too.”
The Govs got good production from a variety of players in the games over the weekend, including Kylee Thorpe, Caytee Williams, Remington Price and Kodi Severyn. With both of the recent games getting to the point where substitutions are needed, the depth that the Govs girls have has shown through. DeBoer said that growing that depth is something the team has been trying to do.
“Early in the season, it’s really important to as much playing time as you feel comfortable or as much as they feel comfortable,” DeBoer said. “We’ve been able to expand some minutes for some kids, which will be really important down the stretch. It usually ends up that way. Different games dictate different lineups and rotations for us. We’re trying to figure out where we’re most effective in all those things. That’s the value of a lot of these December games, even if you’re not clicking with everything you’re supposed to do.”
The Govs (2-2) will have a lengthy break until they play Watertown (0-3) at Riggs Gymnasium on Jan. 3. They will follow that by playing the Brookings Bobcats (0-4) on Jan. 4. Tip-off at Riggs Gymnasium is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT, and 4:15 p.m. CT, respectively. Those two games are the lone home games during a five game stretch where the Govs play five games in eight days. With the long break until then, DeBoer said the Govs will have to take advantage of their time off.
“It’s a good time to refresh, but we want kids to retain the confidence they have and stay in rhythm,” DeBoer said. “Hopefully, they’re able to balance that and get away from it for a week. Sometimes, that’s a good thing, but these two wins, and playing Huron as hard as we did for as long as we did, are good confidence builders, even with the loss sprinkled in there. Our kids are going to come back sharp and focused. Hopefully, we’ll be able to show that in our next game.”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.