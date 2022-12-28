Pierre made history last season when they won South Dakota’s inaugural girls wrestling state championship, with the Governors scoring 146 team points to secure first points.
Because of this feat, the South Dakota Sportswriters Association recognized Pierre as the Prep Girls’ Team of the Year on Dec. 24.
The Govs sent 10 state qualifiers and of those, seven made it to the semifinals. Ciara McFarling took home the lone individual title for Pierre, winning the 285-pound division. Eight Govs received All-Eastern South Dakota Conference honors.
Pierre could very well repeat as state champs since all of its wrestlers returned for another season. And with more matches under their belts, the Govs will only get better and be the team to beat in 2022-23.
Here is a look at some other high school honorees, as chosen by members of the SDSWA:
Prep Boys’ Athlete
Simeon Birnbaum
Rapid City Stevens
The Rapid City Stevens senior recorded one of the best years of athletic performance in state history in 2022. Birnbaum’s performance led him to continue his track and cross country careers at the University of Oregon next fall.
On the track, Birnbaum set state records in the mile run, 3,200-meter run and record in the 800. He also became the 17th high schooler and third junior to break four minutes in the mile at 3:59.51 at the Brooks PR Invitational in June.
This cross country season, Birnbaum claimed a second consecutive individual and team title for the Raiders at the Class AA State Cross Country Meet. He capped the season with a sixth-place finish (14:55.5) at the Nike Cross Nationals and a fourth-place finish (15:11.3) at the Champs Sports Cross Country National Finals.
Prep Boys’ Coach
Jake Terry
Elk Point-Jefferson
In the first season that Jake Terry led the Elk Point-Jefferson program, the Huskies went 0-7 and scored a total of 13 points.
Eight years later, it took the Huskies seven games to allow 14 points on the way to a dominant 12-0 season and the program’s first state title.
Terry’s squad capped the perfect season with a 21-14 victory over perennial power Winner, just over a year after Winner trounced the Huskies in the 2021 semifinals.
The season capped a building program that saw the Huskies score 117 points in four seasons. This season they scored 105 points in the first two games and finished with 550 points scored.
Prep Boys’ Team
Wall Football
Wall capped off a perfect 12-0 season by winning the Class 9AA state championship, earning their first state title since 1994. The Eagles dominated opponents en route to the championship, beating other teams by an average of 46-7, which included five shutouts.
For their efforts, running back/defensive back Cedar Amiotte was named an All-American and headlined Wall All-State selections, which included quarterback Burk Blasius, wide receiver Rylan McDonnell, defensive lineman Norman Livermont, linebacker Blair Blasius and defensive back Brodi Sundall. Mason Heath was also an honorable mention.
What makes the Eagles’ state championship run special is how they overcame recent years of heartbreak, falling one game shy of the Dome the previous two years. Their trip to Vermillion marked their first state title game berth in 11 years.
Prep Girls’ Athlete
Bergen Reilly
O’Gorman
Bergen Reilly has been winning almost every major volleyball award available in South Dakota each of the last three years, yet built upon her already-historic career as a senior by adding another 440 kills (4.7 kills per set), 26 blocks, 338 digs (3.6 digs per set) and 60 aces (97.5 percent serve percentage while posting a .307 hitting percentage in her senior year).
A natural setter, and one of the best in the nation at the position, Reilly stepped into the outside hitter role for O’Gorman this season and once again thrived. She’s played all over the court in her career with the Knights, and has been among the best in the state in whatever role she’s in.
Reilly, who last year made her first-ever Team USA National Team during O’Gorman’s 2021 season, has played in two more national tournaments since. Early in the Knights’ schedule this year, she was the only minor to play for Team USA’s Senior National Team in Pan American Cup Final Six in the Dominican Republic. As she heads to Nebraska this upcoming year, she’ll graduate high school as the greatest volleyball player in South Dakota history.
Prep Girls’ Coach
Molly Mason
Viborg-Hurley Basketball
The Viborg-Hurley Cougars had a ton of talent, but most of that talent was juniors or younger. They had a 19-4 record, but they opened the state tournament with an Aberdeen Roncalli squad that had won Class A the year before and had been already crowned by many as the Class B champion.
Viborg-Hurley rolled past Roncalli 69-58, then outlasted Corsica-Stickney 43-38 before beating DeSmet 58-53 in the championship.
