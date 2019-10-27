The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team looked to make a little bit of history on Thursday night in Box Elder, as they garnered for their second undefeated season in history. The only thing standing in their way was the Douglas Patriots.
The Govs got out to a hot start, taking a 37-0 lead after the first quarter. Senior quarterback Garrett Stout threw four touchdowns in the first quarter, including two to tight end Regan Bollweg. Stout ran the ball on the ground for his fifth touchdown of the quarter. The Govs got their first safety of the season as well. The second quarter saw the Govs score three more touchdowns, including two more from Stout. They took a 58-0 lead at halftime.
The second half saw the Govs play several backups. They didn’t get into the endzone during the entire second half, but the Govs did put up points. Kicker Carston Miller connected on a 36 yard field goal with four minutes to go in the game to put the finishing touches on a 61-0 Governors victory.
Stout led the way for the Govs. He connected one nine of 14 passes for 191 yards and five touchdowns, giving him 30 passing touchdowns on the season. Stout finished the regular season one touchdown shy of tying the school record for passing touchdowns.
The Govs will next see action on Halloween Night when they take on the winless Spearfish Spartans in the first round of the Class 11AA playoffs at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Govs defeated the Spartans 72-0 about a month ago in Spearfish.
