The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys golfers finished up their season on Tuesday in the second day of the Class AA State Golf Tournament at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. A total of 14 teams and 92 athletes competed in the two-day tournament.
The Govs tied for sixth place with Yankton after getting a score of 641. They improved their second round score by 19 strokes. The O’Gorman Knights took home the Class AA State title after winning on the second playoff hole against Sioux Falls Lincoln.
Freshman Sawyer Sonnenschein led the Govs by tying for 13th place with a score of 156. Luke Olson finished tied for 16th place with a score of 157. Nicklaus Bothun finished with a score of 160, while Lincoln Houska finished with a score of 168. Junior Jonathan Lyons rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 184. Jack Bartlett was listed in the standings as having withdrawn from the tournament.
Watertown sophomore Jake Olson won the Class AA State title after finishing with a score of 142. Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Luke Honner placed second with a score of 145.
The Govs, whose varsity lineup is primarily freshman, will likely return with their entire varsity lineup next season. Shawn VanLiere is the lone senior listed on the Govs’ roster.
