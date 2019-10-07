The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golfers saw action in the first day of the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton. 17 teams and 97 athletes in total are competing in the two day tournament.
The Govs are in 13th place after firing a first round score of 361. Their score is lower than the score of Rapid City Central (373), but it is higher than that of Sioux Falls Washington (350). The Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders lead the Class AA Tournament after they got a first round score of 302, which is six strokes lower than Rapid City Stevens’ second place score.
The Govs are led by senior Carter Karst, who is tied for 40th place with a score of 85. Fellow senior Grady Klundt shot a score of 87, while junior Raef Briggs fired a score of 92. Seventh grader Sawyer Sonnenschein and junior Zain Baus each shot scores of 97. Seventh grader Luke Olson rounded out the Govs with a score of 103.
The Govs will continue play at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs golfers after first day of Class AA State Tournament
Team Standings
13, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 361
Individual Standings
T40, Carter Karst, 85
T48, Grady Klundt, 87
65, Raef Briggs, 92
T76 Sawyer Sonnenschein, 97
T76, Zain Baus, 97
T84, Luke Olson, 103
