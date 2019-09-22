The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competed alongside 17 other teams, including one junior varsity team, at the Mitchell Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell on Friday. 103 golfers in total saw action in the tournament.
The Govs placed 15th out of 18 teams after finishing with a score of 360. The Govs’ score is eight strokes worse than Huron, but three strokes better than Sioux Falls Washington. Sioux Falls Lincoln won the Mitchell Invitational after finishing with a score of 299, which was four strokes better than Sioux Falls O’Gorman and Yankton.
The Govs were led by senior Carter Karst, who placed tied for 43rd place with a score of 84. Senior Grady Klundt finished with a score of 88, while junior Raef Briggs finished with a score of 92. Seventh graders Luke Olson and Sawyer Sonnenschein each finished with a score of 96. Junior Zain Baus rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 97.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman sophomore Jacob Stewart won the Mitchell Invitational after finishing with a score of 70. Sioux Falls Lincoln freshman Jack Hilgenberg, Yankton junior Jimmie Cunningham and Aberdeen Central senior Ethan Vikander all tied for second place with scores of 72.
The Govs will next see action on Tuesday at the Watertown Invitational at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre golfers at Mitchell Invitational
Team Standings
15, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 360
Individual Standings
T43, Carter Karst, 84
T59, Grady Klundt, 88
T76, Raef Briggs, 92
T85, Luke Olson, 96
T85, Sawyer Sonnenschein, 96
T90, Zain Baus, 97
