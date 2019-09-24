The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the Watertown Invitational at the Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown on Tuesday. 14 teams and 79 athletes in total saw competition in the tournament.
The Govs finished tied for sixth place with Brookings with a score of 343. Watertown won the Watertown Invitational after getting a score of 309, which was two strokes better than second place Harrisburg.
Senior Carter Karst led the way for the Govs. He finished tied for 12th place with a score of 79. Junior Raef Briggs, senior Grady Klunt and junior Zain Baus all finished with scores of 88. Seventh grader Sawyer Sonnenschein finished with a score of 92. Fellow seventh grade Luke Olson finished with a score of 99.
Rapid City Stevens senior Adam Salter won the Watertown Invitational after finishing with a score of 72, which one one stroke better than Harrisburg junior Gavin Hatch’s score.
The Govs golfers will next see action at the ESD Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell on Saturday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Golfers at Watertown Invite
Team Results
T6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 343
Individual Results
T12, Carter Karst, 79
T36, Raef Briggs, 88
T36, Grady Klundt, 88
T36, Zain Baus, 88
T48, Sawyer Sonnenschein, 92
T65, Luke Olson, 99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.