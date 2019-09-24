Sawyer Sonnenschein

Pierre’s Sawyer Sonnenschein chips to the No. 7 Yellow green during the Watertown Invitational high school boys golf tournament Tuesday at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the Watertown Invitational at the Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown on Tuesday. 14 teams and 79 athletes in total saw competition in the tournament.

The Govs finished tied for sixth place with Brookings with a score of 343. Watertown won the Watertown Invitational after getting a score of 309, which was two strokes better than second place Harrisburg.

Senior Carter Karst led the way for the Govs. He finished tied for 12th place with a score of 79. Junior Raef Briggs, senior Grady Klunt and junior Zain Baus all finished with scores of 88. Seventh grader Sawyer Sonnenschein finished with a score of 92. Fellow seventh grade Luke Olson finished with a score of 99.

Rapid City Stevens senior Adam Salter won the Watertown Invitational after finishing with a score of 72, which one one stroke better than Harrisburg junior Gavin Hatch’s score.

The Govs golfers will next see action at the ESD Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell on Saturday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.

Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Golfers at Watertown Invite

Team Results

T6, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 343

Individual Results

T12, Carter Karst, 79

T36, Raef Briggs, 88

T36, Grady Klundt, 88

T36, Zain Baus, 88

T48, Sawyer Sonnenschein, 92

T65, Luke Olson, 99

