Andy Gordon

Pierre's Andy Gordon stares down a putt on the No. 10 green during his round in the Yankton Invitational boys' golf tournament on Friday at Yankton's Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.

 James D. Cimburek/Yankton Press & Dakotan

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the Yankton Invitational in Yankton on Friday. There were 16 teams and 90 athletes saw action in the tournament.

The Govs placed 13th by finishing with a score of 383. Brookings finished one spot above the Govs with a score of 376, while Rapid City Central finished one spot below with a score of 385. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the Yankton Invitational after finishing with a score of 309.

Seventh grader Sawyer Sonnenschein led the way for the Govs. He finished tied for 47th place with a score of 90. Junior Raef Briggs finished with a score of 92, while seventh grader Luke Olson finished with a score of 96. Freshman Jonathan Lyons finished with a score of 105, while Nick Bothun finished with a score of 106. Andy Gordon rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 108. Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin won the Yankton Invitational after finishing with a score of 70, which was four strokes better than Sioux Falls Lincoln junior Nash Stenberg’s score.

The Govs golfers will next see action at the Brooking Invitational at the Brookings Country Club on Monday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.

Full results for Pierre T.F. Riggs golfers at Yankton Invitational

Team Results

13, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 383

Individual Results

T47, Sawyer Sonnenschein, 90

56, Raef Briggs, 92

65, Luke Olson, 96

T80, Jonathan Lyons, 105

T82, Nick Bothun, 106

T87, Andy Gordon, 108

