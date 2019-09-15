The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the Yankton Invitational in Yankton on Friday. There were 16 teams and 90 athletes saw action in the tournament.
The Govs placed 13th by finishing with a score of 383. Brookings finished one spot above the Govs with a score of 376, while Rapid City Central finished one spot below with a score of 385. Sioux Falls Roosevelt won the Yankton Invitational after finishing with a score of 309.
Seventh grader Sawyer Sonnenschein led the way for the Govs. He finished tied for 47th place with a score of 90. Junior Raef Briggs finished with a score of 92, while seventh grader Luke Olson finished with a score of 96. Freshman Jonathan Lyons finished with a score of 105, while Nick Bothun finished with a score of 106. Andy Gordon rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 108. Sioux Falls Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin won the Yankton Invitational after finishing with a score of 70, which was four strokes better than Sioux Falls Lincoln junior Nash Stenberg’s score.
The Govs golfers will next see action at the Brooking Invitational at the Brookings Country Club on Monday. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
Full results for Pierre T.F. Riggs golfers at Yankton Invitational
Team Results
13, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 383
Individual Results
T47, Sawyer Sonnenschein, 90
56, Raef Briggs, 92
65, Luke Olson, 96
T80, Jonathan Lyons, 105
T82, Nick Bothun, 106
T87, Andy Gordon, 108
