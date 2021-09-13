The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the Yankton Golf Invitational at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton on Friday.
The Govs tied for fifth place out of 14 teams after getting a score of 338. They won the tiebreaker with Yankton and Tea Area by virtue of their fifth golfer’s score. O’Gorman won the Yankton Invitational by getting a score of 305, while Sioux Falls Lincoln placed second with a score of 216.
Freshmen Sawyer Sonnenschein and Nick Bothun led the Govs by tying for 21st place with scores of 83. Lincoln Houska finished with a score of 85, while Luke Olson finished with a score of 87. Jack Barlett finished with a score of 89, while junior Jonathan Lyons finished with a score of 96. O’Gorman senior Jacob Stewart won the Yankton Invitational after getting a score of 74. Harrisburg eighth grader Riley Christensen placed second with a score of 75.
Govs coach Chris Swiden said it was a beautiful day on the course.
“Unfortunately, the course played as great as the weather,” Swiden said. “Hillcrest is one of the toughest courses we will see all season, and it proved up to the challenge. Our scores were a little higher than normal.”
The Govs competed in the Brookings Invitational at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings. That tournament was not completed at press time. The Govs will compete in the Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course in Mitchell on Friday. Tee time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.
