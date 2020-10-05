The Pierre T.F. Riggs took to Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls on Monday for the first day of the two day long Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament. A total of 17 teams and 102 athletes saw action on Monday.
The Govs are currently in seventh place with a team score of 333. Sioux Falls Lincoln is in the lead with a team score of 307. O’Gorman and Watertown are tied for second with scores of 317.
The Govs are led by eighth grader Sawyer Sonnenschein, who fired a score of 76. Luke Olson had a score of 83, while Jack Bartlett had a score of 85. Nick Bothun and Lincoln Houska had scores of 89 and 96, respectively. Sophomore Jonathan Lyons rounded out the Govs with a score of 97.
There is a four-way tie for first place after Day One between Watertown eighth grader Kaden Rylance, Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Nash Stenberg, O’Gorman junior William Sanford and Rapid City Central senior Alex Duran. All four golfers have a score of 73.
Action during the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament will continue on Tuesday.
