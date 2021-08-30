Pierre's Sawyer Sonnenschein chips onto the No. 2 green during the Eastern South Dakota Conference golf meet last season at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Sonnenschien finished with a score of 76 at the Huron Golf Invitational in Huron on Friday.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys golf team played in the Huron Golf Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Friday. A total of 20 teams and 110 golfers competed in the tournament.
As a team, the Govs placed fifth out of 20 teams with a score of 312. The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots won the Huron Invitational team title after getting a score of 292. O’Gorman and Watertown tied for second place with scores of 303.
Freshman Sawyer Sonnenschein led the Govs by tying for 13th place with a score of 76. Nick Bothun finished with a score of 77, while Lincoln Houska shot a score of 78. Luke Olson fired a score of 81, while Jack Bartlett got a score of 85. Dawson Getz rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 93. Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Luke Honner and Watertown sophomore Jake Olson tied for first place with scores of 69. O’Gorman junior Radley Mauney placed third with a score of 70.
The Govs will next see action on Tuesday at the Hub City Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
