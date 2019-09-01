The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the Huron Invitational at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron on Friday. The Huron Invitational had 15 teams and 86 golfers in competition.
As a team, the Govs placed ninth with a team score of 350. Mitchell finished tenth with a score of 352, while Tea Area placed eighth with a score of 342. Sioux Falls O’Gorman won the Huron Invitational after winning a team playoff with Rapid City Stevens.
Individually, the Govs were led by senior Carter Karst, who finished tied for 24th place with a score of 83. Senior Grady Klundt finished with a score of 88, while junior Zain Baus finished with a score of 89. Junior Raef Briggs finished with a score of 90, while seventh grader Nick Bothun finished with a score of 96. Luke Olson rounded out the Govs by finishing with a score of 104. Rapid City Stevens senior Adam Salter won the Huron Invitational after finishing with a score of 72, which was one stroke better than Sioux Falls O’Gorman senior Zach Curd.
The Govs golf team have a busy week ahead of them. They will compete at the Aberdeen Central Invitational at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen. Tee time is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday. The Govs will compete at the Sturgis Invite at Boulder Canyon Country Club in Sturgis on Friday. Tee time is scheduled for 9 a.m. MT.
Full Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Golf at Huron Invitational
Team Results
9, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 350
Individual Results
T24, Carter Karst, 83
T46, Grady Klundt, 88
T51, Zain Baus, 89
T53, Raef Briggs, 90
T67, Nick Bothun, 96
T75, Luke Olson, 104
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.