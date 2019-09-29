The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team competed in the ESD Golf Invitational at Lake View Golf Course in Mitchell on Friday. Nine teams and 52 athletes in total competed in the tournament.
The Govs placed seventh with a score of 355. That score was three strokes better than Brookings’ score. The Yankton Bucks won the ESD Invitational after getting a score of 303, which was nine strokes better than Watertown.
Senior Grady Klundt led the Govs by finishing tied for 25th place with a score of 85. Senior Carter Karst shot a score of 87, Junior Zain Baus finished with a score of 90, while seventh grader Sawyer Sonnenschein earned a score of 93. Seventh grader Luke Olson and junior Raef Briggs each finished with a score of 96.
Watertown eighth grader Jake Olson won the ESD Invitational after finishing with a score of 71, which was two strokes better than Aberdeen Central senior Ethan Vikander.
The next time the Govs golfers will see action will be at the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament on Oct. 7-8 at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton.
Full Results for Pierre golfers at ESD Invite
Team Results
7, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 355
Individual Results
T25, Grady Klundt, 85
T27, Carter Karst, 87
T40, Zain Baus, 90
46, Sawyer Sonnenschein, 93
T47, Luke Olson, 96
T47, Raef Briggs, 96
