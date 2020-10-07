The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys golf team competed in the Class AA State Boys Golf Tournament at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls this week. A total of 17 teams and 102 athletes competed in the two-day tournament.
The Govs placed seventh with a two-day score of 676, which was one stroke better than the score of Rapid City Stevens. Sioux Falls Lincoln took home the team championship after earning a score of 617, which was five strokes better than the score of second place Watertown.
The Govs were led by eighth-grader Sawyer Sonnenchein, who tied for 20th place with a two-day total of 162. Nick Bothun finished with a score of 168, while Luke Olson earned a score of 170. Jack Bartlett earned a score of 182, while Lincoln Houska fired a score of 187. Sophomore Jonathan Lyons rounded out the Govs by earning a score of 203.
Sioux Falls Lincoln senior Nash Stenberg won the individual title with a score of 142, which was five strokes better than the second place score of Watertown eighth grader Kaden Rylance.
The Govs will lose one senior in Andy Gordon. The Govs golf team consists mostly of eighth-graders and freshmen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.