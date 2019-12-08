The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors varsity wrestling team competed at the Mandan Lions Tournament in Mandan this past weekend. 13 teams in total competed in the tournament, with teams being from both South Dakota and North Dakota.
The Govs placed second as a team with a score of 320. Bismarck won the Mandan Lions Tournament with a score of 338.5, while Sturgis Brown placed third with a score of 241.
Individually, the Govs had all 14 wrestlers place in their weight classes. Preston Taylor (285 pounds), Regan Bollweg (195 pounds), and Cade Hinkle (145 pounds) all placed first, while Jack Van Camp (152 pounds) placed second. Blake Judson (106 pounds), Maguire Raske (170 pounds) and Jacob Larson (220 pounds) placed third. Tyson Johnson and Hayden Shaffer placed fourth at 132 pounds and 138 pounds, respectively. Trey Lewis and Kahlor Hindman each placed fifth, while Deegan Houska placed sixth. Jaret Clarke and Gavin Stotts rounded out the Govs by placing eighth in their respective weight classes.
The Govs will host the Harrisburg Tigers in a dual at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The Govs will head to Rapid City this upcoming weekend for the Rapid City Invitational. Action on Friday is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. MT, while Saturday’s matches are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. MT.
Results for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestlers at Mandan Lions Tournament
Team Scores
2, Pierre T.F. Riggs, 320.0
Individual Results
106: Blake Judson, 3rd
113: Trey Lewis, 5th
120: Kahlor Hindman, 5th
126: Deegan Houska, 6th
132: Hayden Shaffer, 4th
138: Tyson Johnson, 4th
145: Cade Hinkle, 1st
152: Jack Van Camp, 2nd
160: Jaret Clarke, 8th
170: Maguire Raske, 3rd
182: Gavin Stotts, 8th
195: Regan Bollweg, 1st
220: Jacob Larson, 3rd
285: Preston Taylor, 1st
