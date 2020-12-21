2020-WREST-ABR-642.jpg

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior Jacob Larson accepts a forfeit victory against Aberdeen Central at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Dec. 17. Larson went 2-0 in Sioux Falls on Dec. 19 after winning both of his matches via pinfall.

 Todd Thompson

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors varsity wrestlers competed in a pair of duals at Washington High School in Sioux Falls on Saturday. They competed against the Vermillion Tanagers and Brandon Valley Lynx.

The first dual saw the Govs defeat the Tanagers 63-15. Govs wrestlers who won include Nat Williams, Blake Judson, Hayden Shaffer, Tyson Johnson, Trey Lewis, Deegan Houska, Daniel Tafoya, Gavin Stotts, Jacob Larson, Regan Bollweg and Preston Taylor. Judson, Shaffer, Lewis, Houska, Larson and Taylor all won their matches via pinfall.

The second dual saw the Lynx defeat the Govs 33-25. The Govs didn’t string together more than three straight match victories in a row, while the Lynx had two stretches of three straight victories.The winning wrestlers for the Govs include Noah Williams, Hayden Shaffer, Tyson Johnson, Gavin Stotts, Jacob Larson and Regan Bollweg. Larson was the lone Govs wrestler to defeat his Brandon Valley opponent via pinfall.

The Govs junior varsity team also saw action on Saturday at the Lemmon/McIntosh Invitational in Lemmon. As a team, the Govs JV placed first with 219 team points. Govs wrestlers who placed first in their weight classes are Tristan Spencer, Chase Carda, Chance Carda and Rylan Shrake.

The Govs wrestling team improved to 6-1 in duals this season. They will next see action on Jan. 7 against the Watertown Arrows in Watertown. Varsity action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments