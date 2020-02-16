The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors hosted the Mitchell Kernels and Watertown Arrows in a pair of duals on Thursday night at Riggs Gymnasium.
The Govs took on the Kernels first. They jumped out to a 17-0 lead after winning four matches by decision, and one match by technical fall. The two teams traded momentum and victories the rest of the way. The Kernels won the final two matches by pinfall, but it was a case of too little, too late. The Govs won 38-24.
The second dual of the night saw the Govs jump out to a 3-0 lead after Blake Judson defeated Weston Everson by 5-0 decision. The two teams traded momentum and the lead for the next few matches. The Govs were up 18-16 going into the 160 pound match. The Arrows preceded to rattle off four straight victories to clinch their victory. Two victories by Regan Bollweg and Preston Taylor weren’t enough to push the Govs over the Arrows, who won 34-27.
The Govs, Arrows, and Brandon Valley Lynx end the regular season in a three-way tie for the ESD championship. The Govs are still the top ranked dual team in Class A with a 11-1 record. Thursday’s duals functioned as Senior Night for the Govs. Seniors on the Govs’ wrestling team include Trever Adamson, Jaret Clarke, Wesley Harsma, Cade Hinkle, Jack Van Camp and manager Maria Noyes.
The Govs will next see action at the Region 3A Tournament in Aberdeen on Saturday. Starting time for the tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT.
