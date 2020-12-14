The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team got a taste of what a state tournament is like this past weekend at the Rapid City Invitational in Rapid City. Action was divided into pods, and a dual tournament not unlike the dual tournament at State took place.
As a team, the Govs varsity wrestlers placed first in the red pod by earning a team score of 203 points. Harrisburg came in second place with 168.5 team points.
The Govs varsity had two wrestlers place first in their weight classes. Junior Noah Williams placed first at 113 pounds, while junior Blake Judson placed first at 120 pounds. Other wrestlers who won their placing matches include junior Nate Williams (126 pounds), senior Kahlor Hindman (132 pounds), senior Tyson Johnson (145 pounds), sophomore Deegan Houska (152 pounds), senior Daniel Tafoya (160 pounds), freshman Lucas Chamberlin (170 pounds) and senior Jacob Larson (195 pounds).
In the girls division, the action was divided into nine separate brackets. Sophomore Mary Mehlhaff placed first in the no. 7 bracket, while sophomore Marlee Shorter placed first in the no. 8 bracket. Eighth grader Ciara McFarling rounded out the Govs girls winners by placing first in the no. 9 bracket.
Dual tournament action was divided into red, white and blue pods, with the Govs competing in the white pod. The Govs won all four duals they competed in. They defeated Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 66-6, Douglas 83-0, Spearfish 57-18, and Lead-Deadwood 84-0.
In junior varsity action, the Govs placed second with a score of 157 team points. Rapid City Stevens placed first with a score of 163 team points, while Sturgis Brown placed second with 131.5 team points.
No Govs junior varsity wrestler placed lower than third, with several of them winning their weight classes. Freshman Tristan Spencer placed first at 120 pounds, while fellow freshman Trey Lewis placed first at 145 pounds. Freshman Brock Moser placed first at 152 pounds, while sophomore Jayden Wiebe placed first at 160 pounds.
The next time the Govs grapplers see action will be on Thursday when they host the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre. Action is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
