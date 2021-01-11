The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors competed in the West Central Invitational in Hartford on Saturday. Saturday’s tournament was the first tournament action for the Govs in 2021.
As a team, the Govs placed first out of seven teams by finishing with a team score of 216. The Watertown Arrows, who narrowly defeated the Govs in a dual last Thursday in Watertown, came in second place with a score of 179.
The Govs had ten wrestlers finish first in their weight classes. Those wrestlers were Noah Williams, Blake Judson, Kahlor Hindman, Tyson Johnson, Jacob Larson, Regan Bollweg, Preston Taylor, Gianna Stangeland, Marlee Shorter and Ciara McFarling. Williams, Johnson, Taylor, Shorter and McFarling all won their final matches by pinfall. Stangeland won her final match by forfeit. Bollweg, Larson, Hindman and Judson all won their final matches by decision.
The Govs will next see wrestling action on Friday when they take on the Huron Tigers in Huron. Varsity action for that dual is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
