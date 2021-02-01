The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team saw action in two different towns this past weekend. They sent their boys wrestlers to the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings, and their girls wrestlers to the Lee Wolf Invitational in Aberdeen.
At the Les Tlustos Invitational, the Govs placed second out of nine teams with a team score of 210.5 team points. The Harrisburg Tigers took first place with a score of 225.5 team points, while the Madison Bulldogs placed third with a score of 142.0 team points.
Individually, the Govs had eight wrestlers win their placing matches, including four first place winners. Blake Judson placed first at 126 pounds after defeating Madison’s Isaac Henry by pinfall, while Tyson Johnson placed first at 145 pounds after defeating Dell Rapids’ Zach McKee by pinfall. Deegan Houska placed first at 152 pounds after defeating Milbank’s Barrett Schneck by pinfall, while Preston Taylor placed first at 285 pounds after defeating Harrisburg’s Jack Detert by pinfall.
The Govs girls also had four first place winners at the Lee Wolf Invitational. Those first place winners are Sydney Uhrig, Gianna Stangeland, Marlee Shorter and Ciara McFarling.
The no. 4 ranked Govs (11-3) will take on the unranked Yankton Bucks (4-14) in a dual in Yankton on Friday. Action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. The Govs will stick around and compete in the Yankton Invitational on Saturday. Action for that tournament will start at 9 a.m. CT.
